CAC40: Little Movement After a Busy Week

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/19/2025 at 05:29 am EST

The Paris Stock Exchange opened with little direction on Friday morning, ushering in a session that could already take on the quiet tone of the holiday season just days before Christmas, given the light agenda and reduced volumes expected for investors in this final session of the last full week of 2025. The CAC 40 index hovered near equilibrium at 8,157 points.



After a busy schedule of monetary policy decisions and data releases in the United States, today's session is shaping up to be particularly calm, potentially giving market participants a chance to make their final position adjustments and asset reallocations before leaving their desks for the year-end holidays.



The market is still set to benefit from reassuring U.S. inflation figures and the strong outlook from semiconductor manufacturer Micron in artificial intelligence, which helped Wall Street close on a positive note last night, with gains of 0.1% for the Dow Jones, 0.8% for the S&P 500, and 1.4% for the Nasdaq.



These last two indices have climbed well above their 50-day moving averages (MA50), which they had breached in previous sessions, sending a positive technical signal for a potential year-end "rally."



Investors are also digesting the rather encouraging message delivered yesterday by the European Central Bank (ECB), which left rates unchanged but raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone in 2026.



"The sentiment observed in the markets yesterday clearly resembled a 'goldilocks' scenario," note analysts at Danske Bank.



"Equities advanced with a clear preference for cyclical stocks, volatility as measured by the VIX calmed, bond yields eased, credit spreads tightened, and bitcoin continued its rise," the Danish bank points out.



"What should we take from this? That investors are approaching the coming year in a very positive frame of mind, with macroeconomic fundamentals solid enough to support another year of strong performance for risk assets," the strategists highlight.



The STOXX Europe 600 index took advantage of this to reach a new all-time high, while the CAC 40 gained 0.8% to 8,150.6 points.



With a weekly gain currently around 1%, the Parisian index is now just 160 points, or about 2%, away from its all-time record of 8,314.2 points. This could encourage investors to cautiously drive prices higher during the traditional holiday lull, a period usually marked by calm activity but also by favorable seasonality.



After a week filled with statements from monetary policymakers and financial indicators, today's calendar is very quiet on the economic statistics front, promising reduced trading volumes.



The week will nonetheless end with the "quadruple witching" phenomenon, marking the simultaneous expiration of options and futures on stocks and indices—a conjunction likely to spur volatility as many market participants close their books.



The market's positive sentiment does not appear to have been shaken by the mixed results released last night by U.S. giants Nike and FedEx.



Investors know a new earnings season will begin in January, and the market's focus will turn squarely to those numbers and outlooks.