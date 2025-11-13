At midday, the Paris stock exchange scored another double record, with the CAC40 reaching 8,314 points and the CAC 'GR at 26,790 points. However, following a negative reopening on Wall Street, the benchmark index saw its gains shrink from +0.8% to between +0.2% and +0.3% (8,260 points). Despite this pullback, Paris remains at the forefront of European markets, with declines ranging from -0.7% in Brussels to -1% in Frankfurt (the Euro Stoxx50 posting between -0.4% and -0.5%).

The Parisian index is notably driven by Société Générale and Crédit Agricole (both up 2%), Kering (+2.8%), and Carrefour (+1.9%).

On Wall Street, traders have appeared lukewarm for 48 hours following the reopening of federal agencies in the United States after nearly six weeks of paralysis. The Nasdaq is down almost -1%, the S&P500 has lost more than 0.6%, and the Dow Jones remains close to its record highs with a -0.2% decline.

Paradoxically, the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown—finalized yesterday by a favorable House vote and definitive enactment by President Donald Trump—has triggered a shift in investment flows toward Old Continent equities, to the detriment of American stocks and in favor of French shares considered 'lagging' but regaining appeal as the risk of a government collapse recedes.

Analysts note that despite still modest growth, European economic prospects remain 'solid', as evidenced by the recent rebound in manufacturing.

Moreover, European equities are fairly valued, with some segments significantly undervalued, unlike the U.S. market, which suffers from over-concentration in a handful of tech giants now seen as overpriced.

In a recent study, JPMorgan economists estimated that the eurozone could soon benefit from a 'goldilocks' scenario, marked by controlled inflation and moderate yet sustainable growth.

Goldman Sachs strategists highlighted yesterday that, in their view, European stocks offer an upside potential of 7.1% over the next decade, factoring in earnings growth and shareholder returns—better than the 6.5% annual yield projected for U.S. equities.

However, these necessary factors may not be sufficient. Almost invariably, it is doubt—even mistrust—from international investors toward the American signature that restores the appeal of European assets.

On the statistics front, in the third quarter of 2025, the number of unemployed in France (excluding Mayotte) as measured by the International Labour Organization (ILO) rose by 44,000 compared to the previous quarter, reaching 2.4 million people, according to INSEE data.

The ILO unemployment rate thus stands at 7.7% of the active population, virtually stable (+0.1 point) compared to the second quarter, for which the estimate has been slightly revised upward (+0.1 point).

Meanwhile, according to the first estimate from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK's real GDP grew by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025 on a sequential basis, after 0.3% growth in the second quarter.

By sector, economic growth last quarter was driven by increases of 0.2% in services and 0.1% in construction, while industrial production fell by 0.5%.

In the bond market, the 10-year Bund yield rose +3.7 basis points to 2.684%, with the equivalent French OAT up +3.2 basis points to 3.412%.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street's decline is not supporting T-Bonds, which have fallen back, with the 10-year yield up +3 basis points to 4.094% and the 30-year up +2.3 basis points to 4.863%.

In London, Brent crude is up 1.2% to $63.3 per barrel, while WTI has gained 1.5% to $59.

On the FOREX market, the euro is up 0.4% against the greenback, trading at $1.1640.

In French corporate news, L'Oréal announced the successful placement of a bond issue totaling 3 billion euros, with net proceeds to be used in part to help finance the acquisition of Kering Beauté.

Air Liquide reported the successful commissioning of the world's first industrial-scale ammonia cracking pilot unit, with a capacity to convert 30 tons of ammonia per day into hydrogen, at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium.

Bouygues Construction announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Losinger Marazzi, will build new public transport facilities, as well as a new building for emergency services and the cantonal administration in Zug, Switzerland.

Eiffage Immobilier, through its Luxembourg entity Eiffage Real Estate, announced the off-plan sale (VEFA) of 80 affordable housing units to the Ministry of Housing as part of the Idesya project in Belval, southern Luxembourg.