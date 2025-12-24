CAC40: Near-Flat Performance Ahead of Christmas Eve

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/24/2025 at 05:00 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris stock exchange remains close to flat on Wednesday morning in what promises to be a narrow market during a shortened session ahead of the long Christmas weekend, with global indices still hovering at record highs. The CAC 40 index is up about 0.2% at 8,117 points, continuing a stable trend that has persisted for nearly a month now.



With many market participants already away on holiday, trading volumes are expected to remain extremely thin and movements limited, as Euronext markets will close at 2:00 p.m. and London will shut at 1:30 p.m. Elsewhere in Europe, the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zürich exchanges are already closed.



With little to report on the corporate or economic indicator front, the few European exchanges remaining open on Christmas Eve are expected to trade quietly in a context of low volatility.



Investors have clearly wrapped up their positions for the year and are taking a pause to digest the strong performances recorded in 2025.



With just a week left in the year, Paris's CAC 40 is on track for a gain of nearly 10%, a respectable performance given the political uncertainty that has weighed on the business climate in France in recent months.



However, this lags behind the DAX (+22%) or the STOXX Europe 600 (+16%), which have benefited more from improved economic prospects across the continent.



Equity markets have shown remarkable resilience despite the introduction of new U.S. tariffs, whose effects on growth and inflation have ultimately remained contained.



New York's stock exchange will also operate a half-day session today, closing at 1:00 p.m. local time.



Wall Street, trading at absolute record highs, has been on a roll since last week's announcement of a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation, which supports further monetary easing by the Fed, following three rate cuts in recent months.



So far in 2025, the Dow Jones is up nearly 14%, the S&P 500 has gained more than 17%, and the Nasdaq Composite is up over 22%.



Analysts expect the rally to continue in 2026, thanks to global growth that should remain solid, despite an increasingly K-shaped recovery, and ongoing investments in AI, which now represent a significant share of economic activity.



While equity valuations remain high and a great deal of optimism is already priced in—leaving room for potential disappointment—corporate earnings are expected to continue rising.



On the currency market, the dollar is extending its downward trend started at the beginning of the year and is set to end the year down 14% against the euro, which is once again flirting with the 1.18 mark.



The strong performance of stock markets and some year-end portfolio rebalancing are weighing on the bond market, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising toward 4.17%, its highest level in three months.



Brent crude is up 0.2%, staying above $62 due to ongoing tensions between the United States and Venezuela, but the European benchmark price is down 18% this year amid persistent fears of oversupply.



The ultimate safe haven, gold is unfazed by the risk-on climate and is up another 0.1% at $4,519.1, at historic highs. Over the year, the yellow metal is set to post gains of around 73%.