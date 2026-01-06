CAC40 Nears Record Close, Driven by STMicro and EssilorLuxottica

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/06/2026 at 11:51 am EST - Modified on 01/06/2026 at 11:57 am EST

After a morning marked by losses, the Paris stock exchange rebounded late in the session to finish the day up 0.32% at 8,237 points, bringing it within striking distance of its all-time closing high of October 21, 2025 (8,258 points). The Parisian index benefited notably from the performance of STMicro (+5.3%), which, by extension, gained from Microchip Technology's upward revision of forecasts—a move that confirms "early positive signs of recovery for the industry."

According to Oddo BHF, STMicroelectronics is the closest peer to Microchip in the general-purpose microcontroller (MCU) segment, an exposure that should support a "marked rebound" in sales and margins in 2026.



The CAC also benefited from a rebound in EssilorLuxottica, which surged 5.2%, as markets welcomed the enthusiasm in the United States for Ray-Ban connected glasses—an enthusiasm that has, however, led to a postponement of the global launch in Europe...



Louis Billon, who covers the company at AlphaValue, points to a less rosy reality. According to him, "Meta is intentionally limiting sales of these glasses from the outset due to supply constraints. Additionally, industry specialists note that the company is selling these connected glasses at a loss."



While Paris closed in the green, other European markets also performed well, with London up +1.3% and Frankfurt posting a more modest +0.16%. Across the Atlantic, Wall Street remains confident following the surprise intervention by the United States in Caracas, which led to the fall and deportation of the Venezuelan president: +0.4% for the Dow Jones, +0.2% for the S&P500, and +0.1% for the Nasdaq.



This morning, experts at Mirabaud Bank described the Venezuelan geopolitical sequence as "a structuring strategic signal." "It is part of a broader reconfiguration of American foreign policy, marked by a geographical refocusing, a stricter hierarchy of priorities, and an open reliance on power dynamics when vital interests are at stake."



After the shock of this intervention, Europeans are now concerned about Donald Trump's expansionist aims on Greenland. Denmark has already warned that if the United States were to attack a NATO country, it would simultaneously mark the end of the Alliance. A political cost that could prove difficult for Washington to bear... or so Europeans hope.



While awaiting developments on these fronts, investors reviewed this afternoon's US PMI figures (52.7 versus 54.2 in November).

"Business activity continued to grow in December, closing out another quarter of robust expansion, but the resilience of the US economy is showing signs of strain. New orders placed with service providers saw their weakest growth in 20 months, which, coupled with the first decline in manufacturing orders in a year, points to a broad-based weakening in demand growth," explained Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Moreover, the US Composite PMI for the month remains nearly in line with consensus, at 53.

There were also several statistics from the Old Continent this morning: French private sector activity stalled, slipping from 50.4 in November to 50 in December.



Additionally, year-on-year consumer prices in France are expected to rise by 0.8% in December 2025, marking a slight slowdown after the annual rate of 0.9% recorded in November, according to preliminary estimates from Insee at month-end.



In Germany, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers both manufacturing and services, came in at 51.3 in December, down from 52.4 in November. The consensus was for 51.5. The services PMI slipped from 53.1 to 52.7, compared to a consensus of 52.6.



In the eurozone, the Composite PMI, which covers manufacturing and services, stood at 51.5 in December, down from 52.8 in November. It was expected at 51.9. The services PMI dropped from 53.6 to 52.4, against a consensus of 52.6.



In the bond market, the 10-year Bund yield eased by -2.6 basis points to 2.846%, while the French OAT of the same maturity stood at 3.56% (-2 basis points). In contrast, US yields increased: +2.8 basis points to 4.196% for the 10-year, and +2.6 basis points to 4.880% for the 30-year.

In London, Brent crude traded at 61.5 USD (-0.4%). The euro slipped 0.3% against the greenback, trading around 1.168 USD.



In French corporate news, Carrefour announced its entry into the Ethiopian market through a franchise agreement with Queens Supermarket PLC, a subsidiary of Midroc Investment Group, thereby advancing its international expansion goals.



Airbus announced Tuesday that Taiwanese airline Starlux had taken delivery of the first of 18 A350-1000 aircraft it has ordered, making it the 11th operator worldwide of the European manufacturer's largest long-haul model.



Maurel & Prom finalized the acquisition of a 61% stake in the Sinu-9 gas permit in Colombia.



Appning, a Forvia brand, is partnering with Microsoft to launch the next phase of their collaboration, aiming to integrate Microsoft Foundry Tools into its ecosystem.



Thales reported that it has secured Samsung Electronics' (System LSI) new post-quantum security chip, which received the "Best Cyber Innovation" award at the Consumer Electronics Show, held January 6-9 in Las Vegas.



ArcelorMittal announced today that on December 26, 2025, it signed a landmark agreement with EDF for the supply of electricity to its industrial sites in France. This nuclear production allocation contract (CAPN) allows the steelmaker to benefit from a share of France's nuclear fleet capacity for 18 years, with deliveries effective from January 1, 2026.



Finally, Trigano reported sales of 833.4 million euros for its first quarter of 2025-26, up 8.3% (including 5.3% organic growth), "in a context of ramping up motorhome production."