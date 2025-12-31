CAC40: Negative Bias for the Final Trading Session of the Year

After a nearly 0.7% rise for the CAC 40 on Tuesday, futures on the Parisian benchmark index, down 19 points to around 8156, point to a cautious start on the Paris Stock Exchange for this very last session of the year.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/31/2025

As is the case every year, this final session of 2025 will end at 2:00 p.m., both in Paris and on other open European exchanges, while the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zurich stock markets are expected to remain closed.



At this stage, the CAC 40 has posted a gain of about 10.7% since January 1, thus significantly underperforming other major European indices such as the FTSE 100 (+21.6%), the DAX (+23%), the FTSE MIB (+31.5%), and the IBEX (+49.9%).



More broadly, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index is currently up 16.8% since the start of the year, a performance that remains slightly below that of the S&P 500 (+17.2%).



For the eurozone alone, Swiss Life Asset Managers noted a few days ago an outperformance compared to the American equity market, an outperformance in which financial stocks have, in their view, played a decisive role.



SLAM also pointed to a "sideways movement in the American market in recent weeks, due to doubts about the AI boom," and considered the U.S. market to be "expensive, with high valuations for many AI-related stocks."



While enthusiasm for AI has played a central role in the overall positive performance of equities this year, the Swiss asset management firm sees this theme continuing to hold significant importance in 2026.



In a favorable scenario where AI momentum and monetary support persist, "another strong year for the equity market is possible," it stated. "Conversely, a correction in AI could trigger significant losses."



"We expect the S&P 500 to reach 7,500 points in 2026, driven by earnings growth of around 14%—with nearly half fueled by the tech+ sectors," UBS forecasted.



Among the few pieces of news on Paris-listed stocks today, Maurel & Prom has reached an agreement to sell its 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy, one of Nigeria's leading independent energy producers.