CAC40: Negative Bias Marks Final Trading Session of the Year

Published on 12/31/2025 at 05:29 am EST

After a gain of nearly 0.7% for the CAC 40 on Tuesday, Paris' flagship index is down 0.6% around 8121 in this very last trading session of the year.



As is customary, this final session of 2025 will wrap up at 2:00 p.m., both in Paris and on other open European exchanges, while the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zurich stock markets are expected to remain closed.



At this stage, the CAC 40 has posted a gain of about 10.07% since January 1, significantly underperforming other major European indices such as the FTSE 100 (+21.6%), the DAX (+23%), the FTSE MIB (+31.5%), and the IBEX (+49.9%).



More broadly, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index is currently up 16.8% since the beginning of the year, a performance slightly below that of the S&P 500 (+17.2%).



For the eurozone alone, Swiss Life Asset Managers noted just a few days ago an outperformance compared to the U.S. equity market, a trend in which financial stocks played a decisive role, according to the firm.



SLAM also highlighted a "sideways movement in the U.S. market in recent weeks, due to doubts about the AI boom," and described the American market as "expensive, with high valuations for many AI-related stocks."



While enthusiasm for AI has played a central role in the overall strong performance of stocks this year, the Swiss asset manager expects this theme to remain important in 2026.



"In a favorable scenario where the momentum of AI and monetary support persist, another solid year for the equity market is possible," the firm said. "Conversely, a correction in AI could trigger significant losses."



"We forecast the S&P 500 will reach 7,500 points in 2026, driven by earnings growth of around 14%—with nearly half of that coming from tech+ sectors," UBS predicted.



Among the few notable headlines in Paris today, Maurel & Prom has reached an agreement to sell its 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy, one of Nigeria's leading independent energy producers.



