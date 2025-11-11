After climbing 1.3% yesterday, the Paris stock exchange is slowing slightly 25 minutes before the close, but still up another 1.2% at 8,150: the CAC is doubling down this November 11 (following Monday's +1.3%), albeit in negligible volumes (EUR1.2 billion over 8 hours).

But no one dares to sell anything when the luxury sector engines are running at full steam: Hermès up 3.5%, LVMH up 2.5%, Stellantis up 4.6%, and Renault up 3%.

Over 48 hours, the CAC has delivered a much stronger performance than the Nasdaq (-0.8% after +2.3%) or the S&P500 (-0.3% after +1.5%), while the rebound at the start of the week is largely attributed to optimism over the end of the US government 'shutdown': overnight, the US Senate approved legislation to end the partial shutdown of federal agencies after 41 days of paralysis.

Unlike Paris, which is pulling the entire European market upward (the E-Stoxx50 gains 1% thanks to the three French 'luxury' components), Wall Street is much more hesitant, with the VIX volatility index--the so-called Wall Street 'fear gauge'--hovering around 17.5 this Tuesday (down 22% from Friday's highs).

What is driving French stocks so strongly that Wall Street can't keep up?

The compromise to end the shutdown, reached by senators with a 60-40 vote, now needs to be approved by the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold the majority, before final enactment by President Donald Trump.

"This means the US government could reopen as soon as Wednesday, after Armistice Day, if the House supports the bill to fund public services," explains Kenneth Broux, Head of FX and Rates Research at Société Générale in London.

The agreement improves prospects for US economic growth at a time--the year-end period--when US equity markets typically trend upward, providing a supportive backdrop.

The reopening of public services could also usher in a wave of economic statistics in the coming days, after nearly six weeks of drought. According to Kenneth Broux, the SG analyst, the US Department of Labor could release the September jobs report as early as this Friday.

Whether the end of the US budget impasse will be enough to put global stock markets back on track after last week's turmoil remains to be seen.

"It's not valuation levels that push markets into bear territory--it's recessions," reminds Neil Wilson, strategist at Saxo Bank.

"That's why the consequences of the shutdown were starting to worry Wall Street," he adds.

In the bond market, some rather paradoxical movements are observed: the 30-year yield rises by 1 basis point to 4.712%, but the 10-year drops by 4 basis points to 4.0690%.

In Europe, the 10-year Bund eases by 1 basis point to 2.655%, and the French OAT of the same maturity drops 1.7 basis points to 3.422%.

In London, Brent crude rebounds sharply by 1.7% to $65 a barrel, WTI also up 1.7% at $61.

The euro climbs 0.35% against the greenback to $1.1600, while gold remains stable around $4,110/oz.

In French corporate news, Medincell announced last night its inclusion in the MSCI World Small Cap Index as of November 24, 2025. This index groups the most liquid and high-performing small-cap companies from 23 developed markets.

Private equity firm Audacia has announced a partnership with the OEuvre nationale du Bleuet de France, "a national symbol of remembrance and solidarity with the veteran community," via its new defense and industrial sovereignty fund, Straton.