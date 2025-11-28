The Paris stock exchange closed the week on a positive note, with the CAC40 rising 0.3% on Friday and securing a weekly gain of 1.8% after four consecutive sessions in the green. However, the monthly performance remains somewhat disappointing, with the index down 1.5% over the past month.

The CAC40 was buoyed by strong performances from Stellantis and Bouygues (both up 1.3%), while EssilorLuxottica and Renault weighed on the index, each losing 1.2%.

Following Thursday's closure for Thanksgiving, Wall Street reopened Friday for a shortened 'Black Friday' session, with trading closing at 7 p.m. The day, which marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the United States, saw the New York Stock Exchange open higher, in line with the positive trend in index futures: the Nasdaq rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones gained 0.5%. However, trading volumes were limited by a major outage at the CME, caused by a cooling failure at a data center in Illinois, which halted activity on derivatives markets. With no significant economic indicators scheduled in the U.S. on Friday, little movement was expected once systems came back online.

The Dow Jones has now posted gains for seven consecutive months, while the S&P 500 is just 0.15% short of matching this streak.

Investors may look to the retail sector, traditionally the big winner of Black Friday, which serves as a barometer for U.S. consumer health heading into the Christmas season. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a record 186.9 million Americans will shop over the Thanksgiving weekend, including Cyber Monday, representing a 1.6% increase from last year's record 183.4 million shoppers.

On the economic front, France's GDP growth accelerated in volume in the third quarter of 2025, rising 0.5% sequentially after a 0.3% increase in the previous quarter, according to INSEE, which confirmed its initial estimate in a second reading.

INSEE's provisional figures also show that consumer prices in France rose 0.9% in November 2025 compared to the same period last year, matching the annual rate observed in October. This inflation stability is attributed to a slowdown in service prices, particularly in communications, and a sharper decline in manufactured goods prices.

Meanwhile, French household spending on goods increased again in October 2025, up 0.4% month-on-month after a 0.3% rise in September, according to seasonally adjusted INSEE data.

In Germany, unemployment figures showed little change in November, highlighting the persistent weakness of the country's economy and a sluggish labor market, according to statistics released Friday by the Federal Employment Agency. Preliminary data from Destatis indicate that Germany's inflation rate (CPI) stood at 2.3% in November 2025 year-on-year, unchanged from the previous month. Core inflation, excluding food and energy, was 2.7% in November, compared to 2.8% in October.

The Federal Statistical Office also noted that annual inflation in Germany remains significantly higher for services (steady at 3.5%) than for goods (down from 1.2% to 1.1% month-on-month). The number of job seekers fell by 26,000 in November, bringing the total to 2,885,000, according to the agency.

In London, Brent crude held steady at $63.3 per barrel, while WTI crude rose 0.5% to $59.3. The euro slipped 0.15% against the U.S. dollar, trading around $1.1580.

On the bond market, France's 10-year OAT yield was stable at 3.414%, while the equivalent German Bund yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.689%. In the United States, the 10-year Treasury yield increased by 2 basis points to 4.016%, with the 30-year yield following suit at 4.665%.

Notably, silver set a new all-time high, surging 3% to above $55.1/oz, while gold posted a modest gain of 0.7% to around $4,200.

In French corporate news, LVMH confirmed a dividend interim payment of EUR5.50 per share for fiscal year 2025, to be paid on Thursday, December 4, in line with the company's announcement during its half-year results in July.

Laurent-Perrier reported a group net profit down 8.7% to EUR23.1 million for the first half of 2025-26, with an operating margin of 27.5%, compared to 30.1% a year earlier.

SMCP, owner of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac, announced the launch of a process to sell stakes held by GLAS or European TopSoho Sàrl (ETS), which could amount to as much as 51.2% of its capital.

Finally, Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE) announced Thursday evening the signing of a lease with Sopra Steria for the entire EvasYon office building, located in Lyon's 3rd arrondissement, near Lyon Part-Dieu train station.