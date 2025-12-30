CAC40 Rebounds to 8,150 Despite Rates, Silver Surges 5%

Published on 12/30/2025 at 09:46 am EST

The Paris stock exchange is attempting to return to its best December levels: the CAC 40 is now up 0.5%, allowing it to test the top of the lateral consolidation channel at 8,050/8,150.

Trading volumes are even lower than the previous day, not yet reaching half a billion by 3:30 p.m., while Wall Street once again reopens without clear direction after a rather disappointing Monday session (with moves not exceeding 0.05% in absolute value at the open).

Looking at the Nasdaq Composite, it has now been 10 weeks stuck below 23,700, and the S&P 500 has been trapped between 3,775 and 6,920/6,940 for seven and a half weeks: a period of stagnation from which no major stock exchange is spared, as Tokyo has been frozen for 10 weeks, the CAC40 for over 7 weeks, as well as the DAX in Frankfurt.



"Despite the holiday lull, the world of financial markets remains in turmoil," notes Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, who points out the "impressive parabolic rally" in silver recently.



"Silver prices have soared in 2025, up 150%, and most sector analysts (including ourselves) see fundamentally justified reasons for this," states Société Générale's commodities research.



After Monday's spectacular silver price drop (-15% from $84 to $71.2, then $72.5 last night), the white metal is back on the rise with a gain of +5.5% to around $76.5 (gold is more modest, up 1% at $4,392).

Ole Hansen adds that he sees "a structural shift in the outlook for precious metals amid dedollarization and heightened uncertainty."



Investors are indeed questioning the coming year, and while "2025 has proven to be a strong year in the markets - both in the United States and abroad," according to BofA Global Research, the firm is preparing for greater volatility in 2026.



They believe that "the major themes from the past year (uncertain fiscal policy, AI growth, Chinese overcapacity, record budget deficits, and excess liquidity) are evolving rather than disappearing."



On the bond market, Monday's improvement was short-lived and euro-denominated Treasury bonds have lost the previous day's gains: French OATs have worsened by +4.2bps to 3.564%, Bunds by +3.5bps to 2.86%, Italian BTPs by +4.5bps to 3.5100%... and the Japanese 10-year is up +2.8bps to 2.0800%, a new historic closing record.

Across the Atlantic, T-Bonds are faring little better with +2bps on the 10-year at 4.137% and on the 30-year at 4.824%.

On the Forex side, things remain very calm with -0.1% on the Euro at 1.1760 against the dollar, while the Euro also edges up +0.1% against the Swiss Franc to return to 0.9300.



Finally, oil is rebounding slightly with +0.9% on Brent at $61.7 and +1.1% on WTI at $58.4 in New York.



In company news, Airbus is partnering with Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET training aircraft (produced by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program calls for an initial delivery as early as 2028.



Solutions30 announces the resignation of Alexander Sator from its supervisory board, effective December 31. He had been a member since 2014 and served as chairman from August 2018 to November 2024.



IT services group Aubay reports that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by canceling 96,142 treasury shares, representing about 0.75% of the share capital.