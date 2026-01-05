CAC40: Record Highs Amid Post-'Venezuela Operation' Rally

Published on 01/05/2026 at 10:35 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris Stock Exchange posted a somewhat disappointing performance, starting the week down 0.1% at around 8,185, despite surging defense stocks (Eurofins Scientific +6.7%, Thales +3.5%, Dassault Aviation +3%).

The DAX40 hit a new record at 24,800, fueled by gains of +8% for Rheinmetal and +4.3% for Siemens, which also pushed the Euro-Stoxx50 (+1%) to a new zenith at 5,910.

As a symbol, the Dow Jones (+1.3%) also smashed a record, surpassing 49,000... with 50,000 already in sight for the end of the week, and the S&P500, up +0.7% on the back of oil stocks, is closing in on the 7,000 mark, buoyed by the euphoria following President Trump's "show of force" in Venezuela.



Investors appear particularly calm after the surprise intervention—outside any legal framework or justification—carried out by the United States in Venezuela and the deportation of the South American president to New York.

With this bold operation, Washington signaled to the world its intent to maintain its superpower status, notably through control of global energy resources.



More prosaically, the decision reflects America's determination to bring its major oil companies back into a country where infrastructure is considered degraded and oil reserves remain largely underexploited: the U.S. financial and technological embargo imposed on Venezuela for the past decade has proven highly effective. For now, the reaction in oil prices is extremely muted, with WTI initially down 1% before rebounding symmetrically by +1% (USD 58 per barrel), and Brent also up 1% at USD 61.4.



"Venezuelan oil exports remain modest, and there is currently no indication that the situation will cause disruptions in production or sales," analysts at Danske Bank cautioned this morning.



The reaction of Asian markets may speak volumes.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei surged nearly 3% by the end of Monday's session, while the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares climbed more than 1.2%.



But this apparent calm may be only skin-deep, as evidenced by a +4% jump in silver to USD 77 and a +1.5% rise in gold to USD 4,450.



Investors seem intent on starting 2026 by clinging to the well-known adage that the first month of the year is often positive for stock indices, a phenomenon known as the "January effect."



Goldman Sachs forecasts a slight acceleration in eurozone growth for 2026, driven by German fiscal stimulus and resilient consumption, despite increased Chinese competition and interest rates remaining at current levels.



The eurozone economy is expected to grow by 1.3% in 2026, supported by three major cyclical levers: German fiscal expansion, easing of global trade tensions, and robust growth in real household incomes, according to the bank.



However, this momentum will be constrained by structural headwinds, notably the surge in Chinese exports weighing on the industrial competitiveness of Italy and Germany, as well as high energy costs.



On the data front, the real test will come Friday with the release of December employment figures, a market favorite and all the more closely watched as the Fed has explicitly made the labor market a key determinant in its monetary policy decisions.



But a strong figure could raise fears that the central bank acted too soon by cutting rates three times in 2025 and could cause Wall Street to pull back, especially since the more than 16% surge in the S&P 500 in 2025, after already successful years in 2023 and 2024, now seems to call for a slight consolidation.



After the jobs report, the "earnings season" will kick off next week, with the first quarterly results from major banks, including JP Morgan.



Strategists warn that listed companies will need to deliver profit growth to justify the lofty valuations of U.S. equities, but the prospect of both earnings growth and confirmation of the U.S. economy's resilience would certainly pave the way for further strong performances in 2026.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Bund, which hit highs on Friday, January 2, eased slightly by -1.5bps to 2.883%, and the OAT of the same maturity fell -2.5bps to 3.5860%, with Italian BTPs down -3.6bps to 3.54%.



In French corporate news, BNP Paribas announced Monday that it had reached an "important milestone" in the integration of its asset management activities following the acquisition of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), officially completed more than six months ago.



Sanofi indicated that the U.S. FDA has accepted for priority review its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) for young children with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.



Alstom secured three contracts totaling EUR 2.5 billion. Specifically, the smart and sustainable mobility specialist was selected to supply rolling stock to a client in the Americas region for around EUR 1.4 billion.



Saint-Gobain has formed a joint venture with a subsidiary of Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa (an Indonesian cement company 53% owned by Heidelberg Materials), with the French group holding 60% and its local partner 40%. The purpose of this joint venture is to acquire Indocement's mortar activities in Indonesia.



Finally, Oddo BHF reiterated its "outperform" rating and price target of EUR 236 on Airbus Group, "a stock that will benefit from the gradual improvement of the supply chain and the progress made in enhancing the agility of its industrial operations."



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.