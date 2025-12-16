CAC40: right in the middle of its consolidation channel, oil weighed down

Published on 12/16/2025 at 11:27 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris Stock Exchange reversed course and slipped into the red (from +0.5% to -0.5%), but this did not go very far: the loss narrowed to -0.2% around 8,100/8,110, and another session of near stagnation came to an end.



The CAC40 is outperforming the E-Stoxx50 (-55%) and the Dax (-0.36%) today, as well as the US indices (-0.4% on average).

The publication of the eagerly awaited US employment figures has failed to enthuse Wall Street, with indices losing 0.4% to 0.6% (for a 13th session of stagnation).



The US economy created 14,000 more jobs than expected in November (50,000) after a decline in October (-60,000) due to government budget cuts, but the unemployment rate rose from 4.5% to 4.6% last month.

There are also signs of weakness in the US private sector: S&P Global's composite PMI index stands at 53 in preliminary estimates, down from 54.2 in the final data for the previous month.



Growth is slowing to its lowest rate since last June, with the weakest growth in new business inflows in 20 months (including the first decline in new goods orders in a year).

This led to a slight easing of US rates, with the 10-year yield falling 2 basis points to 4.161%, but the 30-year yield easing only 0.5 basis points to 4.846%.



Paris is now in its 14th session of stagnation: on Monday, the CAC40 tested the top of the narrow channel ranging from 8,050 to 8,150 points, but has now fallen back to its mid-range.



The situation has appeared increasingly stagnant for the past three weeks, and the Paris market seems to be struggling to maintain the upward momentum that enabled it to reach a new all-time high of over 8,314.2 points on November 13.



The Fed was supposed to trigger the end-of-year rally, but the harsh reality of the results posted by AI specialists, led by Oracle, brought the markets back down to earth, forcing investors to look for new catalysts.



It's as if the year is already over, with impressive annual results that seem to satisfy investors just a few days before the start of the holiday season.



"We can see that investors are starting to be tempted to close their books for the year, but anything still seems possible with this week set to prove crucial," say the teams at Saxo.



"Because this week, it's the economic data that will count, and nothing else," emphasizes the Danish bank.



A few indicators, just the kind investors like—neither too strong nor too weak—could be enough to revive the myth of the "Christmas rally," which holds that the end of the year is a good time for risky assets.



The tradition that the holiday season is a good time for the stock market has yet to be confirmed this year: since December 1, the CAC has remained unchanged, as has the S&P 500, which is down just 0.5% over the month.



With gains of more than 15% since the beginning of the year, the S&P 500, the benchmark index for US fund managers, is nevertheless trading less than 0.9% below its record highs set last week.



The consensus is for 60,000 job losses in October due to the final impact of the layoffs decided by Elon Musk's "DOGE," followed by around 50,000 job creations in November.



Retail sales, also due at 2:30 p.m., are expected to be stable (surprisingly, as they were expected to rise 0.3% with Thanksgiving and Black Friday) after a 0.3% increase in October.

Household spending had been strong in the United States this summer, but there was a sharp slowdown in September due to the federal government shutdown, with the exception of high-end spending, a phenomenon that illustrates the emergence of a "K-shaped economy" that benefits the wealthiest households but penalizes the less well-off.



One factor that could have supported the market in Europe failed to deliver: the publication of the PMI indices for December did not boost our indices.



The HCOB composite flash PMI index of overall activity in the eurozone, produced by S&P Global, fell from 52.8 in November to 51.9 in December, but remained above the 50 mark, indicating no change.



It thus signals further growth in activity in the region. Although modest, the increase in activity in December completes a year of continuous growth in 2025, a trend that had not been seen since 2019.



Variations remain limited on the European bond markets, with the Bund down 0.2 points to 2.847% and the OAT down 1 basis point to 3.552%.

To find real "gaps," we need to look at the oil market: Brent crude continued its slide, falling 2.4% to $58.8, its lowest level since February 2021, while WTI fell 2.6% to $55.1 on the NYMEX.



Gold is up 0.4% to $4,320 an ounce, with last week's bullish momentum running out of steam amid profit-taking and increased investor caution.



"While the weak dollar and the Fed's initial rate cuts have supported the precious metal by reducing the opportunity cost, the FOMC's still measured message and the lack of a clear signal in favor of an aggressive easing cycle are limiting the immediate upside potential," warns Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.