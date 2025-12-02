CAC40: second session of marginal decline, EU inflation disappoints

The index remains buoyed by Thalès (+1.55%) and Safran (+2.3%), with the banking sector still well ahead with +2% for Société Générale and BNP Paribas... but this is offset by the decline of L'Oreal (-2.2%), Dassault Systèmes (-1.8%), and Edenred (-2.3%).



As on the previous day, the Paris Stock Exchange is trading within narrow limits and is once again in the red (-0.2% at around 8,080), with the morning's rebound (+0.4% to around 8,130) failing to last.

As a result, the CAC40 is significantly underperforming the Euro-Stoxx50 (+0.5%), which owes much to the DAX's +0.6% (23,730 points).



Across the Atlantic, Wall Street is recovering strongly (+0.4% for the Dow Jones and the S&P500, +0.9% on the Nasdaq) after starting December on a gloomy note, with losses yesterday ranging from 0.9% for the Dow Jones to 0.4% for the Nasdaq at the final bell.



Monday's slight dip is seen as a logical "breathing space" after the recent rebound in the indices.



"I think it's just a slight pause for breath," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone.

"The S&P 500, for example, posted its strongest weekly gain since last May and was coming off five consecutive sessions of gains, a first since mid-September," he notes.



"A short pause after such a surge is therefore not surprising, and really nothing to worry about," the strategist adds.

The Danske Bank team echoes this sentiment in its market update published this morning.



"The markets are simply entering a 'wait-and-see' phase as they await the avalanche of statistics expected in the coming days, which had been delayed due to the shutdown," the Danish bank points out.



To tide them over until the flood of indicators expected across the Atlantic between now and the end of the week (ADP private employment report, ISM services index, PCE index measuring inflation, etc.), investors learned at 11:00 a.m. of the eurozone inflation figures for November, which somewhat defied forecasts: "prices accelerated to +2.2% in November, after 2.1% in October.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices, remained stable at 2.4%, but did not decline despite the drop in fuel and oil prices.



This is nothing to worry about, according to analysts at Oddo BHF: "According to national data already released (Germany: 2.6%, France: 0.8%, Italy: 1.1%, Spain: 3.1%), average inflation in the eurozone has remained very close to the 2% target.



"Until mid-2026, the profile could be somewhat disrupted due to base effects in the energy sector," adds the research firm.

With annual inflation now firmly anchored around its 2% target, it is not certain that these figures will be enough to persuade the European Central Bank (ECB) to abandon its wait-and-see stance, with interest rates currently seeming to suit both hawks and doves.



However, given the region's current moderate growth, some observers believe that it is not entirely impossible that the Frankfurt-based institution will ease its rates in December and then again in February.



The unemployment rate in the eurozone, also due at 11:00 a.m., is expected to remain stable at around 6.3%.



In London, Brent crude fell 0.35% to around $62.9, while WTI lost 0.7% to around $59.1.

The euro remained virtually stable against the greenback, losing the 0.1% it had gained on Monday and falling back to $1.1600/1.1595.



In the bond market, the US 2035 T-Bond fell slightly to 4.107% (+1 pt), while the 30-year bond rose 2 pts to 4.763%. In Europe, the 10-year OAT also rose +2pts to 3.502% compared with 2.756% for a Bund with the same maturity (+0.7pts).



In French corporate news, Compagnie des Alpes reported a 15.8% increase in net income attributable to the group to €107 million for its 2024-25 financial year, and a 16.7% increase in gross operating surplus (GOS) to €409 million, "in line with the latest indications."

TotalEnergies and TES have announced that they have signed an agreement with Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, and Itochu for the development and operation of the Live Oak project, in which the three Japanese companies will together hold a total stake of 33.3%.



LVMH announces the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from his operational duties after more than 30 years alongside Bernard Arnault.

