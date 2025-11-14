Are US indices and Bitcoin about to repeat last Friday's scenario? After an initial plunge of -1.5% on Wall Street and a 5% drop in Bitcoin, the "firefighters" stepped in to rescue technical supports across all volatile assets. And following an opening air pocket of -1.5% to -1.7%, the Nasdaq (+0.5%, a +2.2% swing) and the S&P 500 (+0.3%) miraculously returned to positive territory within 90 minutes--without any economic data or soothing remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The Dow Jones, however, remains down -0.6%, falling back to 47,000.

What "news"--known only to a select few--will be revealed this weekend? Last Sunday, it was the end of the government shutdown. There will need to be good reasons to justify this new round of "buy the dips," which seemed anything but obvious... especially since two-thirds of stocks remain in the red.

The CAC40 is also attempting to limit the damage after an intraday drop of -1.75% (finding support around 8,085 points): the flagship index is now down only 0.9% at around 8,160, while Frankfurt and London are losing between 0.9% and 1.2%. The Euro Stoxx 50 is also down 1% (but remains up +2.2% for the week).

After a strong start to the week (+3.6% in three days), the CAC 40 is suffering from Wall Street's contagion and the pullback in all volatile assets, such as cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin falling back below $96,000, and silver losing -4.5% in 24 hours (between $54.4 and $50.90). While there is no direct link to CAC 40 stocks, this is a clear signal of risk aversion, which began to appear as early as Wednesday, after statements from Federal Reserve members shook the near-unanimous consensus for a third consecutive rate cut on December 17. The "Fedwatch" indicator has dropped in 15 days from 90% to 49.5% in favor of rates at 3.50/3.75%.

It's hard to ignore the VIX's +15% spike to 23.00 at the start of the session, but here too, the "firefighters" seem to have intervened, with the gap narrowing to +3% at 20.50.

The clearest sign that the unease stems from shifting expectations regarding Fed rate cuts is the deterioration in T-Bonds (despite Wall Street's "risk-off" mood), with yields up +3bps to 4.1260% on the 10-year and +3.5bps to 4.733% on the 30-year.

In Europe, French OATs are sliding, up +4bps to 3.455%, as German Bunds--faring little better--move up only +3bps to 2.7170%. Italian BTPs are tightening by +3.5bps to 3.4640% and remain behind French OATs.

Another factor to consider before writing off European markets too quickly: investment flows remain favorable to Old Continent equities, reflected in a nascent rotation that has penalized US stocks, especially tech, since the start of the week. Evidence of this shift: the S&P 500 shows a minimal gain of just 0.1% so far this week.

However, it remains to be seen whether year-end market performance will match that of the week now ending. Notably, the recent rally relied heavily on expectations of monetary easing measures that may not materialize, a factor likely to prompt profit-taking.

While traders a month ago estimated the probability of another Fed rate cut in December at over 94%, only 52% now factor in this scenario.

This downward revision can be largely attributed to the lack of fresh inflation data, due to the closure of federal agencies, which has left the Federal Reserve in the dark and may lead the institution to exercise caution at its next meeting.

The return of macroeconomic publications, expected to resume in the US next week with the reopening of government services, will be closely watched, especially as the American economy--though not facing immediate contraction--has begun to show signs of slowing, particularly in the labor market.

But the stock market landscape could be completely upended again next week by Nvidia's quarterly results. The AI chip giant will serve as a test for global markets in search of new catalysts.

On the statistics front, consumer prices in France rose by 0.9% year-on-year in October 2025 after +1.2% in September, according to INSEE, which has revised its preliminary estimate for last month down by 0.1 points.

This drop in the annual inflation rate from one month to the next is explained by a sharper decline in energy prices (-5.6% after -4.4%) and a slowdown in food prices (+1.3% after +1.7%).

Elsewhere, in the third quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. For the record, in the second quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU.

Finally, according to preliminary estimates, the euro area posted a trade surplus of EUR19.4 billion in goods with the rest of the world in September 2025, compared to a surplus of EUR12.9 billion in September 2024.

In London, Brent crude is up 2.1% at $64.5 a barrel. The euro is down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1620, and is falling toward a historic low against the Swiss franc, down 0.2% to 0.92000.

In French corporate news, Crédit Agricole SA announced that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by canceling 22,886,191 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital, an operation carried out on November 13.

Mersen announced it has been selected by Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, for which it will leverage its expertise and local presence with production sites in China.

A few months after its delivery, Argan has announced the official inauguration of the AutOnom site in Bain-de-Bretagne, south of Rennes--a next-generation logistics building of 30,000 m², with 19,500 m² leased by Dimolog.

