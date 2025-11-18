The Paris stock exchange deepened its losses following another negative opening for US indices (marking a fourth consecutive decline), with the CAC40 tumbling 2.2% to around 7,940 points. All 40 CAC components traded in the red, with sharp drops for Stellantis (-4.9%), Renault (-4%), and Société Générale (-3.6%).

European markets moved in lockstep, with Frankfurt down 1.8% and the Euro-Stoxx50 falling 2.1% to 5,520 points.

Investors are showing nerves on the eve of highly anticipated quarterly results from Nvidia, which are expected to set the market's direction for upcoming sessions and weeks. The S&P 500 shed more than 1.1% to 6,600, while the Nasdaq-100 has already lost 1.7%, slipping below 24,400. Cloud giants are under pressure (Microsoft plunging 2.6%, Amazon 3.1%), as are semiconductor heavyweights, with Nvidia down 3%, ARM 3.3%, Marvell 4%, Micron 5%, and AMD 5.7%.

Already yesterday, Wall Street sank into the red, with the Dow Jones losing 1.2% and doubling down with a further 1.3% drop. It has now confirmed a bearish technical signal below 46,000, threatening its upward channel--though for the S&P and Nasdaq, the damage is already done.

After an almost uninterrupted six-month rally, US equity markets have recently hit some snags, and investors are now expecting a flawless performance from Nvidia tomorrow. Anything less could trigger a fresh wave of market gloom.

With New York indices now seen as richly valued, the artificial intelligence (AI) giant must continue to deliver surprises in both sales and outlook to support the spectacular gains accumulated since April.

The optimism that accompanied AI's development has recently weakened, and the term "bubble"--often with a question mark attached--is increasingly making headlines in the financial press, with inevitable comparisons to the dot-com bubble that eventually burst in the early 2000s.

In a recent note, Enguerrand Artaz, strategist at La Financière de l'Échiquier (LFDE), describes a "more nuanced" reality.

"Tech sector valuations, while high, do not display the same exuberance seen during the dot-com or Japanese bubbles of 1990," the analyst notes.

"By comparison, Microsoft currently trades at 30 times next year's expected earnings, whereas that ratio exceeded 60 in 1999," he recalls.

Nvidia's results will not only help determine whether tech giants' valuations are currently justified, but also offer insight into the economic health of the United States, which is increasingly dependent on AI.

In this context, the resumption of economic indicator releases in the coming days will provide another key test for markets, as investors assess the strength of growth heading into year-end.

On this front, investors will closely watch Wednesday's jobs report for September, which was originally due for release on October 3.

Particular attention will also be paid to the Federal Reserve's "minutes," due tomorrow evening, as senior central bank officials have recently sought to temper expectations for a further rate cut in December.

Should major disappointments arise, it would not be unreasonable to see a market consolidation--or even a correction--which many observers have called for since record highs were set on both sides of the Atlantic this autumn.

The 1.5% surge in the VIX, now above 25, confirms a negative technical scenario in which volatility could flare up at any moment toward the 30-point mark--a sign of maximum stress.

The "risk-off" mood is boosting Treasury bonds, with yields easing: the US 10-year down 4 basis points to 4.0910%, and the 2-year down 5 points to 3.56%. In Europe, the Bund shed 1.5 points to 2.698%, French OATs fell 0.2 points to 3.453%, while Italian BTPs rose 0.5 points to 3.456%.

In London, Brent crude slipped 0.1%, trading below $64 a barrel. The euro edged up 0.1% against the greenback, hovering around $1.1610.

In French corporate news, Airbus announced several orders: Etihad Airways plans to purchase six A330-900s, flydubai has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 150 A321neo aircraft, while Airbus Helicopters reported a contract with the Kingdom of Morocco for ten H225Ms.

Separately, alongside the presentation of its new medium-term ACT 2028 plan, Crédit Agricole SA said it aims for group net income above EUR8.5 billion in 2028, and a return on tangible equity (ROTE) exceeding 14%.

Finally, as part of its 2025-28 strategic roadmap, Amundi announced a target earnings per share (EPS) above EUR7 in 2028, EUR300 billion in inflows via its strategic growth pillars over the plan period, and an efficiency ratio below 56% at the end of the plan.

