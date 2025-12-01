The Paris stock market pared some of its earlier losses on Monday, with the CAC40 index slipping just 0.2% to climb back above the 8,100-point mark. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 nearly returned to flat, standing at 5,667.

The CAC40 remains notably weighed down by Airbus, which tumbled 5.7% after it was revealed that around 6,000 A320 aircraft are affected by a software issue that leaves them vulnerable to high-intensity solar storms.

A recent incident involving an aircraft experiencing a mid-flight control anomaly has exposed that solar radiation can impact the flight control systems of a significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in service.

"We are working with our airline customers to support the modification of fewer than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure their return to service," the aircraft manufacturer stated this morning.

The Paris index also suffered from declines in Bureau Veritas (-2.4% after a broker downgrade) and defense stocks such as Thales and Safran (each down 2.1%), while Rheinmetall took a heavy hit in Frankfurt, dropping 3%.

After a turbulent November--which failed to live up to its reputation as a bullish period for global equities--investors are now questioning whether the robust rebound of the past ten days can be sustained. U.S. indices (S&P and Dow Jones) managed to notch a seventh consecutive month of gains, one of the longest bullish streaks in 30 years, while the Nasdaq slipped 1.5% (just three weeks ago, it was on track for an eighth straight month of gains).

December, which kicks off this Monday, marks the return to normal trading volumes on Wall Street after the Thanksgiving holiday. Red numbers dominated early trading, with the Dow Jones down between 0.4% and 0.5%.

Despite record-breaking online spending during Black Friday sales on November 29 and 30, the overall mood remains subdued due to rising long-term interest rates. This trend began in Japan, where the 10-year bond yield surged 4.2% to a record 1.878% (+7.6 basis points), the 20-year added 6 points to 2.893%, and the 30-year rose 5 points to 3.3900%.

U.S. Treasury bonds also tightened, with the 10-year yield up 6.5 basis points to 4.0960%, and the 30-year up 7.3 points to 4.746%, despite an 87% consensus expecting a third Fed rate cut in nine days. This led to a marked deterioration in German Bunds (+6 points to 2.751%), French OATs (+7.1 points to 3.485%), and Italian BTPs (+6.3 points to 3.4700%).

The optimism driven by hopes of another Fed rate cut in December may have been overplayed last week. Doubts are emerging regarding the 'progress' of the U.S.-led peace plan, which has been rejected by European partners, challenged by Kyiv, and met with silence from the Kremlin.

An encouraging sign from last week's Wall Street performance is the broad sector participation: the rally appears less dependent on the AI theme, as illustrated by Nvidia's recent weakness, which did not prevent the S&P 500 and Dow Jones from rebounding thanks to a resurgence in health sector stocks that had underperformed year-to-date.

This broader market advance is a positive development, as it means investors now have a wider array of opportunities and can diversify their portfolios beyond just AI specialists.

While valuations have become more attractive and market sentiment remains robust, the main driver of the current rally is still the prospect of another U.S. rate cut next week.

For markets to maintain their upbeat mood, "we'll need to see Fed rate cuts and better control of inflation without significant economic deterioration," warns Scott Chronert, Citi's lead strategist. "In short, the soft-landing scenario must remain intact."

Additionally, a 'Santa Claus rally' cannot be ruled out: December is traditionally favorable for the S&P 500, which posts average gains of 1.4% to 1.5% in 74% of cases during the period, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

Beyond this seasonal effect, investors who felt they missed out during the recent market dip may be tempted to jump back in and bargain hunt.

On the data front, Europe delivered disappointing numbers: the HCOB Manufacturing PMI for France, compiled by S&P Global, fell from 48.8 in October to 47.8 in November, signaling a slight acceleration in the contraction of the manufacturing sector in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

For the eurozone as a whole, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI dropped from 50 in October to 49.6 in November, signaling a return to a negative outlook for the sector as it slipped below the crucial 50 mark.

The decline is mainly due to a fall in new orders, indicating renewed headwinds for demand. However, production growth persisted for a ninth consecutive month.

This afternoon, close attention will be paid to the U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index, ahead of Wednesday's release of the services component--two reports expected to confirm the continued health of the American economy.

In London, Brent crude reversed course, losing 0.2% to $63, while WTI also fell 0.2% to $59.2. The euro strengthened sharply against the dollar, up 0.25% to $1.1625. Silver set a new record at $57.5 (+99% since January 1), gold advanced 0.4% toward $4,240, and Bitcoin began to tumble shortly after midnight in Asia, plunging 6.8% to $84,300 for no apparent reason other than heavy selling by major holders overnight.

In French corporate news, Bureau Veritas was among the CAC 40's biggest decliners Monday morning after RBC analysts downgraded the stock from "sector perform" to "underperform," cutting the price target from 28.5 to 26.5 euros.

TotalEnergies announced that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has signed a deal to sell a 40% stake in exploration licenses PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 offshore Nigeria to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron subsidiary.

AXA reported Friday evening that it has finalized the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Prima, a direct insurance specialist in Italy, a deal announced on August 1 for 500 million euros (0.5 billion euros).

LVMH stated Friday evening that 1,899,397 shares had been acquired under a mandate awarded on February 17 to an investment services provider, with the shares to be cancelled as previously announced.