This Thursday's trading session will go down in history, even as the Paris stock market reverses course (-0.1% to around 8,235), now giving up 80 points from its intraday highs.

The day was marked by a fresh double record, with the CAC40 reaching 8,314 points and the CAC 'GR' at 26,790 points. However, Wall Street cast a chill over global markets as the Nasdaq tumbled by 1.5% (Tesla down 5%) and the S&P 500 slipped 1.1%.

Despite this, Paris remains at the forefront of the European pack, with declines ranging from -0.8% in Brussels to -1.3% in Frankfurt. The Euro Stoxx 50 posted a 0.7% drop to 5,745 after hitting an all-time high of 5,818 points earlier in the session.

On Wall Street, traders have appeared unimpressed for 48 hours by the reopening of U.S. federal agencies after nearly six weeks of paralysis. Renewed questions over the valuation of the 'GAFAM' tech giants are resurfacing, alongside doubts about a third rate cut in late December following cautious remarks from Susan Collins, President of the Boston Fed. The FEDwatch consensus for a rate cut on December 18 has fallen from 90% to 54%.

The resolution of the U.S. 'shutdown'--finalized yesterday by a favorable House vote and official promulgation by President Donald Trump--has paradoxically triggered a shift in investment flows toward Old Continent equities, to the detriment of U.S. stocks. French equities, considered 'lagging' and now more attractive with the reduced risk of government collapse, are the main beneficiaries.

Analysts note that despite still modest growth, European economic prospects remain 'solid', as evidenced by the recent rebound in manufacturing.

Moreover, European stocks are reasonably valued, with some segments deeply discounted, in contrast to the U.S. market, which suffers from hyperconcentration in a handful of tech giants now seen as overvalued.

In a recent study, JPMorgan economists suggested the eurozone could soon enjoy a 'goldilocks' scenario, marked by controlled inflation and moderate but sustainable growth.

Goldman Sachs strategists pointed out yesterday that European equities may offer a 7.1% upside over the next decade, driven by earnings growth and shareholder returns--outperforming the 6.5% annual yield projected for U.S. stocks.

However, these necessary factors may not be sufficient. Almost invariably, it is doubt--or even mistrust--among international investors regarding the U.S. signature that restores the appeal of European assets.

On the statistics front, in Q3 2025, the number of unemployed in France (excluding Mayotte), as defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO), rose by 44,000 compared to the previous quarter, reaching 2.4 million people, according to INSEE data.

The ILO unemployment rate thus stands at 7.7% of the active population, virtually stable (+0.1 point) versus Q2, for which the estimate was slightly revised upwards (+0.1 point).

Meanwhile, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) first estimate, the country's real GDP increased by 0.1% in Q3 2025 on a sequential basis, following 0.3% growth in Q2.

By sector, last quarter's economic growth was driven by a 0.2% rise in services and a 0.1% increase in construction, while industrial production fell by 0.5%.

On the bond market, the 10-year Bund yield rose by 4 basis points to 2.688%, while the French OAT of the same maturity gained 3.5 points to 3.416%.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street's decline failed to support T-Bonds, which also slid: the 10-year yield added 2.5 points to 4.09%, and the 30-year rose by 3 points to 4.69%.

In London, Brent crude climbed 1.2% to USD 63.3 per barrel, while WTI gained 1.5% to USD 59.

On the FOREX market, the euro is up 0.4% against the greenback, trading at USD 1.1640.

In French corporate news, L'Oréal announced the successful placement of a total nominal EUR3 billion bond issue, the net proceeds of which will be used in part to finance the acquisition of Kering Beauté.

Air Liquide reported the successful commissioning of the world's first industrial-scale pilot unit for ammonia cracking, with a conversion capacity of 30 tonnes of ammonia per day into hydrogen, at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium.

Bouygues Construction announced that its Swiss subsidiary Losinger Marazzi will construct new premises for public transport, as well as a new building for emergency services and the cantonal administration of Zug, Switzerland.

Eiffage Immobilier, through its Luxembourg entity Eiffage Real Estate, announced the off-plan sale (VEFA) of 80 affordable housing units to the Ministry of Housing as part of the Idesya project in Belval, southern Luxembourg.