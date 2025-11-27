Published on 11/27/2025 at 10:27 am EST - Modified on 11/27/2025 at 10:45 am EST

The scenario is unsurprising: European markets are stagnant in the absence of American traders, who are on holiday this Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The Paris Bourse is hovering within 0.05% of the 8,100-point mark, buoyed by Pernod Ricard (+2.4%), BNP-Paribas (+1.4%), and Stellantis (+1%), but held back by Kering and Hermès (-1% and -1.7% respectively).

And that's all for absolute value swings above 1% this Thursday, with confidential trading volumes of less than EUR800 million exchanged on CAC-listed stocks.

Heading into a long weekend for most U.S. operators (Wall Street will only reopen tomorrow for a half-day session, with bond markets remaining closed), U.S. indices managed yesterday to notch a fourth consecutive day of gains. This came on the back of increasingly clear prospects for another Fed rate cut on December 10.

At its session high, the S&P 500 came within 90 points--about 1.5%--of its all-time peak of 6,920.3 points set at the end of October. U.S. indices have thus regained between 4% and 4.5% over four sessions, closing the "gaps" that had remained open since November 13.

European equities remain at some distance from their record highs set about two weeks ago: the DAX is down 5.5%, the EURO STOXX 50 by 4.5%, and the CAC by 3.5%.

However, this gap could be erased by the famed end-of-year 'rally,' which could kick off on Monday--likely also the case in the United States. According to Stock Trader's Almanac, December ranks as the third-best month for the S&P 500, with average monthly returns between 1.4% and 1.5%.

With U.S. markets closed, today's macroeconomic agenda is expected to be relatively light. The only scheduled release is the minutes from the latest ECB meeting, which stood out for revealing nothing new compared to the previous two meetings. In other words, investors expect little from it.

German consumer sentiment, according to the GfK survey, has seen little movement as the year draws to a close. The GfK household sentiment index, calculated by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) based on responses from a sample of 2,000 individuals, improved by 0.9 percentage points for December, rising to -23.2 from -24.1 in November--still a sign of severe confidence crisis.

On the bond market, the 10-year OAT is steady around 3.41%, while the equivalent Bund is little changed (+0.4 bp) at 2.679%.

Brent crude is stable (+0.1%) around $63.1 a barrel in London, while the NYMEX is closed in the United States.

The absence of American traders is also felt on the FOREX market, where the euro remains broadly stable against the greenback, around $1.159/$1.1600.

In French corporate news, Trigano (+13%) reported results that were "less bad than expected": net profit plunged 36.1% to EUR239.4 million for its 2025 fiscal year, or EUR12.41 per share, and recurring operating profit fell 32.9% to EUR335.9 million, on revenue down 6.8% to EUR3.66 billion.

Rémy Cointreau reported a group net profit down 31.3% (including -16.2% organically) to EUR63.1 million for the first half of 2025-26, and recurring operating profit (ROC) of EUR108.7 million, down 13.6% organically.

Kaleon, a specialist in the valuation, preservation, and conservation of Italian and international historical and artistic heritage, announced the success of its IPO on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Paris, with a capital increase of EUR16.5 million (including the extension clause), which could be raised to EUR18 million if the overallotment option is fully exercised.

Finally, secure agentic AI platform Prisme.ai announced a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to power the new AI Studio, a unified environment that structures and industrializes AI use cases for the operator's employees.