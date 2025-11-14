The CAC40 is attempting to limit the damage after an intraday drop of -1.75%, finding a floor around 8,085 points. The benchmark index is now down only 1% as Wall Street quickly pares back its losses following an initial decline of more than -1.5%. However, not a single CAC40 stock is in positive territory.

The downward trend is affecting all European stock markets: Frankfurt and London are down between 0.9% and 1.2%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 is also slipping by 1.1%--though it remains up +2.2% week-to-date.

The Dow Jones is still down -1.2%, falling below 47,000, and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped back under 22,700 (-1% for the week), jeopardizing its medium-term upward channel.

After a strong start to the week (+3.6% in three days), the CAC40 is feeling the contagion from Wall Street and the decline in all volatile assets, such as cryptocurrencies--with Bitcoin falling below $96,000--and silver, which lost -4.5% in 24 hours (from $54.4 to $50.90). While these moves are not directly related to CAC40 stocks, they clearly signal a risk-off sentiment that began to emerge on Wednesday, following comments from Federal Reserve members that shook the near-unanimous consensus for a third consecutive rate cut on December 17. The FedWatch probability has plunged from 90% to 49.5% in favor of rates at 3.50/3.75% over the past 15 days.

It is hard to ignore the +10% spike in the 'VIX' to around 22.00 (and even 23.00 at the start of the Wall Street session), matching its worst levels since last Friday--before a late-session surge salvaged what had seemed like a very compromised situation.

The clearest evidence that the unease stems from shifting expectations is the deterioration in T-Bonds (despite Wall Street's risk-off mode), with yields up +2.3 basis points to 4.1200% on the 10-year and +2.5 points to 4.727% on the 30-year.

In Europe, French OATs are sliding, up +3.5 basis points to 3.45%, while German Bunds--only slightly better off--are up +2 points to 2.7070%. Italian BTPs are tightening by +3 points to 3.4600%, still lagging behind their French counterparts.

Another factor to consider before writing off European equities too soon: investment flows remain favorable to shares from the Old Continent, reflected in an early rotation movement penalizing U.S. stocks--especially tech--since the start of the week. As proof of this shift, the S&P 500 is showing only a minimal weekly gain of 0.1% so far.

Still, this does not guarantee that year-end stock market performance will match this week's results. Much of the recent rally has been based on expectations of monetary easing measures that may not materialize, a factor likely to prompt profit-taking.

While traders a month ago saw the probability of another Fed rate cut in December at over 94%, only 52% now factor in that scenario.

This downward revision can largely be attributed to the lack of fresh inflation data, due to the closure of federal agencies, which has left the Federal Reserve in the dark and may prompt caution at its next meeting.

The return of macroeconomic reports, expected to resume in the U.S. next week with the reopening of public services, will be closely watched. While the U.S. economy does not appear at immediate risk of contraction, it is beginning to show signs of slowing, particularly in the labor market.

However, the stock market outlook could be completely upended next week by Nvidia's quarterly results. The AI processor giant will serve as a litmus test for global markets seeking new catalysts.

On the statistics front, consumer prices in France rose by 0.9% year-on-year in October 2025, after +1.2% in September, according to Insee, which revised its preliminary estimate for last month down by 0.1 point.

This month-on-month decline in the annual inflation rate is explained by a sharper drop in energy prices (-5.6% after -4.4%) and a slowdown in food prices (+1.3% after +1.7%).

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.2% in the eurozone and 0.3% in the EU compared to the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office. For comparison, in the second quarter of 2025, GDP had risen by 0.1% in the eurozone and 0.2% in the EU.

Finally, according to preliminary estimates, the eurozone posted a trade surplus of EUR19.4 billion in goods with the rest of the world in September 2025, compared to a surplus of EUR12.9 billion in September 2024.

In London, Brent crude is up 1.8% at $64.2 per barrel. The euro is down 0.1% against the greenback at $1.1620 and is sinking toward a historic low against the Swiss franc, down 0.2% to 0.92000.

In French corporate news, Crédit Agricole SA announced that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by cancelling 22,886,191 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital. The transaction was completed on November 13.

Mersen announced it has been selected by Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, leveraging its expertise and local presence with production sites in China.

A few months after its delivery, Argan announced the official inauguration of the AutOnom site in Bain-de-Bretagne, south of Rennes--a next-generation 30,000 m² logistics building, with 19,500 m² leased by Dimolog.