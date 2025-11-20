The 'Nvidia effect' worked wonders overnight, with the Nikkei soaring by 4% in morning trading (Tokyo ultimately closed up 2.6%). European markets quickly followed suit, gaining 1.5% this morning (the current score for the E-Stoxx50), while the Paris stock exchange posted a sharp rise (+1% at 8,035 points), driven by BNP Paribas (+5%), LVMH, and Legrand (+2.7%). The auto sector, however, weighed on the index, with Stellantis dropping 1.4% and Renault down 1.2%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq jumped 2%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.6% to around 6,750, buoyed by Nvidia (+4%), ARM (+4.5%), Broadcom, and Tesla (+5.9%).

Perhaps most spectacular was the 16% drop in the 'VIX', which slipped just below the psychological threshold of 20.00.

This day was also marked by a surge in Japanese yields: the 10-year added 4.5 basis points to 1.816%, the 20-year gained 4.5 points to 2.852%, the 30-year rose 3.6 points to a record 3.375%, and the 40-year leapt 5.2 points to an all-time high of 3.755%.

Strong results released overnight by Nvidia calmed markets that had been questioning AI-related valuations. The world's largest company by market capitalization did not disappoint, reporting earnings well above expectations and forecasting future results that also topped estimates.

According to analysts, the chipmaker delivered an exceptional quarter, generating record revenue of $57 billion, up 62% year-on-year. This enabled the company to post a net profit of $31.8 billion (+59%) and earnings per share of $1.30, beating the consensus forecast of $1.26.

The California-based group anticipates sales of around $65 billion for the quarter ending in December, with an improved gross margin of 75%, up from 73.6% in the previous quarter.

While these performances alone are cause for optimism, CEO Jensen Huang used the post-earnings conference call to temper the recent wave of pessimism surrounding high valuations among major U.S. tech firms.

"There's been a lot of talk lately about a potential bubble around AI," the CEO remarked. "From our privileged vantage point, the reality we see is very different," he assured.

Dan Ives, star tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the quarter as "monstrous," saying it would have markets "popping the champagne."

Investors thus approached the week's second major event--the release of U.S. September employment figures--with a lighter mood: job creation was two and a half times higher than expected at +120,000 (economists had forecast 50,000 new jobs after 22,000 in August), though the unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3% to 4.4%.

Confirming the labor market's strength, jobless claims for the week of November 10-15 fell by 8,000 to 220,000 from 228,000 the previous week.

Initially scheduled for Friday, October 3, the Department of Labor report had been delayed due to the partial federal government shutdown.

The U.S. bond market appears resigned to a "pause" in rate cuts on December 17 (with consensus odds barely at 30%). U.S. T-Bonds improved slightly, with the 30-year down 1.3 points to 4.739%, the 10-year shedding 1.4 points to 4.1200%, and the 2-year dropping 1.6 points to 3.582%.

In the European bond market, the French 10-year OAT yield rose 2 points to 3.484%, compared to a 1.6-point increase for the equivalent Bund at 2.727%.

On the FOREX market, the euro slipped another 0.15% to 1.1525, while the yen continued its slide to 182 per euro and 157.85 per dollar (a double floor: annual low against the dollar and all-time low against the euro).

Cryptocurrencies struggled to recover: Bitcoin (-2%) hovered below 90,000 (at $89,700), and Ethereum failed to climb back above $3,000 (-2.5% at $2,950).

In London, Brent crude gained 0.9% to $64.25 a barrel, while WTI also rose 0.9%, returning to the $60 mark on the NYMEX.

In French corporate news, BNP Paribas announced Thursday it had raised its 2027 CET1 capital ratio target to 13% and launched a EUR1.15 billion share buyback program, both moves cheered by investors on the Paris exchange this morning.

Valeo unveiled its Elevate 2028 plan, targeting continued profitability growth, significantly increased cash generation starting in 2025, and a return to revenue growth by 2027.

Soitec disappointed, with profits plunging 36% and slashing its Q4 2025 organic growth targets by a factor of five, sending its shares down 27-30% this afternoon.

Getlink fell nearly 2% after the UK Valuation Office Agency (VOA) announced plans to raise the taxable value used to calculate business rates for its Eurotunnel subsidiary by nearly 200%.

Finally, Edenred announced Thursday that it would integrate Tesla's supercharger network into its rapid charging offer for electric and hybrid fleet managers in Europe.