The Paris stock exchange briefly climbed above the 8,000-point mark around 4:15-4:30 PM (+0.4%), spurred by a strong opening on the Nasdaq, which unexpectedly jumped from +0.2% to +1.5%. However, gains soon moderated, with the CAC 40 up just +0.1% near 7,975 points.

The CAC remains weighed down by declines in Kering (-3.4%), Thalès (-2.1%), Sanofi and Engie (each -1.5%). Arcelor Mittal stood out on the upside with a +3% gain, well ahead of St Gobain at +1.8%.

The Euro-Stoxx50 showed more vigor than the CAC, rising +0.4%, while the DAX plateaued at +0.2%. These gains would likely not exist without the Nasdaq defying expectations, up +0.7% at 22,600 compared to the anticipated +0.2% (+0.4% for the S&P 500), as buyers returned in force to Alphabet (+4.6%) and Nvidia (+2.8%), the latter erasing the previous session's losses ahead of critical quarterly results due out in the evening.

Market participants seem to have accepted that this earnings release is unlikely to serve as the much-hoped-for catalyst to put equity indices back on track. While the chipmaker traditionally beats analyst forecasts and almost systematically raises its targets, many observers fear that even strong results may not be enough to reassure markets more concerned about the sustainability of AI enthusiasm than the order books of sector specialists.

A growing number of cross-investment and partnership announcements have sown doubt about promised gains within a system resembling a 'circular economy'.

Indeed, Nvidia's recent earnings reports have, in three out of the last five quarters, led to declines in its share price on Wall Street. The Californian group's results could also highlight the overvaluation of major tech stocks, potentially prompting investors to shift toward more neglected market segments--an idea that has been gaining traction among investors in recent weeks.

DWS notes that since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, just 41 AI-related stocks have accounted for 75% of the S&P 500's gains.

"The speculative element in U.S. tech stocks is, frankly, very high," warns Thomas Schüßler, co-head of global equity management. "Speculation itself isn't really an issue, but when it becomes ubiquitous, the risk of setbacks increases significantly," cautions the DWS manager.

Jacob Falkencrone, head of investment strategy at Saxo, adds, "Any prudent investor should view AI as a long-term theme, not a short-term trading opportunity."

Given the lofty valuations of Nvidia and the 'Magnificent Seven', markets could indeed face a problem if these companies fail to meet expectations.

While Wall Street avoided a steeper correction yesterday thanks to some bargain hunting in the afternoon, selling pressure never eased on tech giants, which collectively posted losses exceeding -2%.

On the macroeconomic front, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released, showing a 3.6% year-on-year increase in October 2025, a 0.2-point drop from September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve's 'Beige Book' will be published. Investors will be watching for clues as to whether a third rate cut might occur on December 17, or if recent cautious statements from four Fed members signal a 'pause' in rate reductions.

Another highlight this Wednesday came with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), indicating that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 424.2 million barrels for the week of November 10, down by 3.4 million barrels from the previous week.

More specifically, the agency reported that distillate stocks--including heating oil--rose by 0.2 million barrels, while gasoline inventories increased more sharply, up 2.3 million barrels week-on-week.

The EIA also noted that refineries operated at 90% of capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.3 million barrels per day.

In London, Brent crude plunged -2.5% to around $63.3 per barrel, while WTI fell -2.7% to $59.

Gold gained 0.5%, reaching $4,095 per ounce, while the euro dropped -0.45% to $1.15350.

In the bond market, yields remained steady: the French 10-year OAT stood at 3.45%, while the German Bund of the same maturity fell by 0.5 points to 2.706%, a 75 basis point spread. In the U.S., 10-year T-Bonds eased by 0.8 points to 4.112%, and the 30-year held steady at 4.741%.

Notably, the Japanese 10-year yield rose 2.3 points to 1.771%, while the 40-year yield soared 6 points to 3.72% from 3.55% earlier in the week. The 30-year yield climbed 3 points to 3.3400%--both maturities hitting all-time highs.

In French corporate news, Amundi announced it had acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG as part of a structured transaction, in line with the long-term strategic and capital partnership unveiled between the asset manager and ICG the previous day.

Interparfums, in an update on its outlook, said it expects to achieve revenue of around 890 million euros at current exchange rates (900 million euros at constant rates) in 2025, and did not provide guidance for the following year.

Finally, Airbus announced Wednesday that Silk Way West Airlines had placed a firm order for two additional A350F aircraft, bringing the total number of this long-haul cargo variant expected by the Baku (Azerbaijan)-based carrier to four.

