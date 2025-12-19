CAC40: Top Performer of the Week as Yields Edge Toward Record Highs

Published on 12/19/2025 at 10:35 am EST

The Paris stock market hovered around 8,150 for over five hours—mostly in negative territory—before climbing back into the green (+0.2% to around 8,165), following Wall Street's lead (a classic move on “quadruple witching” days): the Dow Jones is up 0.5% at 48,200 points, the Standard & Poor's 500 is +0.8% at 6,830 points (just 0.5% from its record), and the Nasdaq-100 has surged +1.2% to 25,320 points (quarterly gains of +2.5 to +4.5%).



December 2025 will therefore go down as an excellent year for the markets, even if this “quadruple witching” session did not deliver blockbuster weekly performances: +0.15% for the Nasdaq and -0.1% for the S&P 500 (still pretty flat), +0.7% for the E-Stoxx50, and the week's top performance from the CAC40 at +1.2%.

But for record chasers, the E-Stoxx Europe 600 set a new all-time high—mainly thanks to CAC40 stocks this week.



This Friday marks the CAC40's 18th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor (give or take 10 points), spanning four and a half weeks—virtually a record over the past 25 years—and the holiday lull begins Monday!



One market stands out on the downside: following a +0.25% hike in the Bank of Japan's key rate this morning (to 0.75%), the week ends with a -1% drop in the Nikkei and a weekly loss of -2.3%. The Japanese 10-year yield hit a new record at 2.025%, with the 30-year and 40-year yields also setting all-time highs.



In Europe, investors are making their final portfolio adjustments and reallocations before leaving their desks for the holiday season.



The market should nonetheless continue to benefit from reassuring U.S. inflation figures and strong prospects for semiconductor manufacturer Micron in AI, which helped Wall Street close on a positive note last night, with gains of 0.1% for the Dow Jones, 0.8% for the S&P 500, and 1.4% for the Nasdaq.



Participants are also digesting the rather encouraging message from the European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday, which left rates unchanged but raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone in 2026.



“The mood observed on the markets yesterday was clearly reminiscent of a 'goldilocks' scenario,” Danske Bank analysts noted.



“What should we take from this? That investors are heading into the new year with a very favorable mindset, with macroeconomic fundamentals strong enough to support another year of solid performance for risk assets,” the strategists add.



After a week packed with central banker statements and financial indicators, today's calendar looks very quiet on the economic statistics front, promising thin trading volumes.



On the bond market, yields continue to rise worryingly, with Bunds at 2.888% (+4 basis points), OATs at 6.605% (+4.8 basis points), and across the Atlantic, the 10-year at +2.3 to 4.136% and the 30-year +2 basis points to 4.52%.

It's dead calm on the FOREX, with the dollar at 1.1720, and the Swiss franc down -0.15% at 0.9325.



A slight rebound for WTI at $56.3 (+0.8%), silver sets a new record at $66.6/oz, and gold hovers near records at $4,350.



