CAC40: Trading Remains Calm Ahead of Christmas Eve

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/23/2025 at 05:38 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris Stock Exchange is trading quietly on Tuesday morning, with investors expected to remain just as inactive during this final full trading session before the Christmas holidays. The benchmark index is hovering near break-even at 8,110 points.



After closing with a modest decline of 0.4% at 8,121 points on Monday evening, the Paris market recorded its 19th consecutive session of stagnation within its range of 8,050 to 8,150 points.



The index drifted throughout the day right in the middle of this range, in a typical holiday season atmosphere, with trading activity 30% to 40% below average.



The Paris Bourse will hold a shortened session on Wednesday before closing for the long Christmas weekend.



While there was little of note in Europe, Wall Street continued to benefit from its traditional year-end rally, even though volumes there also remained relatively limited.



The Dow Jones index advanced another 0.5% to 48,362.7 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% to 6,878.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% to 23,428.8 points, marking its third-best close ever.



The American markets' "Santa Claus rally" continues to be fueled by last week's announcement of a sharp slowdown in inflation, which paves the way for further interest rate cuts by the Fed.



However, some observers are expressing concern about the increasingly tense situation in the bond market, which tells a very different story regarding investors' expectations for monetary easing.



In the bond market, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield—the ultimate benchmark in its field—stands at nearly 4.17%, whereas it was below the 4% mark just two months ago.



"For the S&P 500, the main issue is not an immediate rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but rather the stabilization of real interest rates and bond yields," says Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.



"As long as these stop rising and gradually move lower over the medium term, equity markets can maintain fundamental support, even in an environment of slowing economic growth," the analyst adds.



"In this environment, the S&P 500 is likely to develop in a constructive but cautious manner, with performance increasingly dependent on the quality of corporate earnings and capital flows rather than on expectations of marked monetary easing," the analyst warns.



The publication of the latest U.S. growth figures for the third quarter, due today at 14:30, could nevertheless reinforce the favorable sentiment currently benefiting Wall Street by strengthening the so-called "Goldilocks" scenario (moderate growth and controlled inflation) favored by the markets.



On the currency front, which is largely deserted ahead of the year-end holidays, the euro continues its recovery against the dollar, trading this morning around 1.1795 dollars.



The two benchmark oil contracts are stable after their recent rebound, triggered by tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Brent crude from the North Sea is near $62.1 per barrel, and U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up just 0.2% at $58.1.



Gold continues its ascent, rising 1% above $4,500, thus setting new records—an unusual situation, given that equity markets are at all-time highs and the precious metal is typically considered a safe haven.



