The CAC40 is poised to close flat, having erased the -0.2% drop recorded an hour earlier, buoyed by STMicroelectronics (+1.7%), while the banking sector leads the pack with Société Générale and BNP Paribas up by +2.2%, and Crédit Agricole gaining +1.8%. These advances, however, are offset by declines in L'Oréal (-2.2%), Dassault Systèmes and Kering (both -1.4%), and Edenred (-2.6%).

As was the case yesterday, the Paris stock exchange is trading within narrow ranges and remains in negative territory (-0.2% around 8,080 points), with the morning rebound (+0.4% to 8,130) failing to hold. Consequently, the CAC40 is underperforming the Euro-Stoxx50 (+0.5% at 5,695), which is largely supported by the DAX's +0.6% gain (23,730 points).

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street is attempting a rebound (+0.4% for the Dow Jones, +0.3% for the S&P 500, and +0.6% for the Nasdaq) after kicking off December on a subdued note, with losses yesterday ranging from 0.9% for the Dow Jones to 0.4% for the Nasdaq. Notably, Intel surged +6.8% (on news of a partnership with Apple), and Strategy climbed +5.7%, with its market capitalization now lagging behind its Bitcoin holdings.

Monday's brief pause is seen as a logical 'breather' following the recent rally in the indices.

"I think this is simply a minor pause for breath," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "For example, the S&P 500 last week posted its strongest weekly gain since last May and had just completed five consecutive sessions of gains, a first since mid-September," he recalled.

"A brief pause after such a surge is therefore not surprising, and really nothing to worry about," the strategist added. The same sentiment is echoed by Danske Bank's market team in their morning note.

"Markets are simply entering a 'wait-and-see' phase ahead of the avalanche of statistics due in the coming days, which had been delayed due to the shutdown," the Danish bank highlighted.

While waiting for the barrage of indicators expected from the US by week's end (including the ADP private employment report, ISM services index, PCE inflation gauge, etc.), investors learned at 11:00 am of the eurozone's November inflation figures, which slightly defied forecasts: "Prices accelerated to +2.2% in November, up from 2.1% in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices, remained stable at 2.4%, but has not declined despite falling fuel and energy prices."

There's no cause for concern, analysts at Oddo BHF remind: "According to national data already published (Germany: 2.6%, France: 0.8%, Italy: 1.1%, Spain: 3.1%), average eurozone inflation has remained close to the 2% target."

"Until mid-2026, the profile could be somewhat unsettled due to base effects in the energy sector," the research firm adds. With annual inflation now firmly anchored around its 2% target, it is not certain these figures will prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to abandon its wait-and-see stance, with interest rates currently suiting both hawks and doves.

Given the region's moderate growth, some observers believe it is not entirely out of the question that the Frankfurt institution could ease rates in December, and again in February.

The eurozone unemployment rate--also released at 11:00--remains stable at around 6.3%.

In London, Brent crude is down 0.35% at $62.9, while WTI slips -0.7% to $59.1. The euro remains almost unchanged against the dollar, giving back the 0.1% gained Monday and falling to $1.1600/$1.1595.

On the bond market, the US T-Bond "2035" weakens further to 4.102% (+0.5bp), the 30-year rises +1.2bp to 4.758%. In Europe, the 10-year OAT gains +2bp to 3.502%, compared to 2.756% for a Bund of the same maturity (+0.7bp).

In French corporate news, Compagnie des Alpes reports a 15.8% rise in group net profit for its 2024-25 fiscal year to 107 million euros, and a 16.7% increase in EBITDA to 409 million euros, "in line with previous guidance."

TotalEnergies and TES announced they have signed an agreement with Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, and Itochu for the development and operation of the Live Oak project, in which the three Japanese companies will jointly hold a 33.3% stake.

LVMH has announced the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from operational duties after more than 30 years alongside Bernard Arnault.