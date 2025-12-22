CAC40: Wall Street's Optimism Fails to Lift Paris, Precious Metals Reach Zenith

The CAC40 trimmed its losses slightly, down -0.4% (around 8,115/8,120), but Paris kicks off the January term—and thus the first quarter of 2026—with a 19th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor. The index is languishing in the middle of the range, in an atmosphere typical of the holiday period, with activity 30 to 40% below average (less than 900 million euros traded with 20 minutes left before the close).



Many market participants have already left for vacation, and major European stock exchanges will close for the long Christmas weekend starting from midday Wednesday, implying that trading volumes are expected to remain very thin.



The Euro-Stoxx50 remains sluggish at -0.2%, and the DAX is attempting to hold steady: the positive reopening of Wall Street (third consecutive session of gains, the Dow Jones just 0.1% away from breaking a record) is so far of no help, despite fairly even positive moves for the three main US indices, around +0.55%.



With the Christmas holidays, which will also result in a partial closure of Wall Street, global markets are expected to slow down this week and remain within narrow fluctuation bands, promising little excitement.



Equity markets have recently benefited from signs of slowing US inflation (note, last Tuesday's "CPI" report was largely incomplete in terms of components), which has reinforced expectations of a continued accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.



While the S&P 500 only posted symbolic gains last week (+0.1%), the benchmark index for American managers is now less than 0.5% away from its all-time high set on December 11. For the Dow Jones, Christmas could well mean cloud nine.



According to technical analysts, breaking through 6,901 would set the stage for a test of 7,000—a "round" figure that could be targeted by December 31 to end the year on a high note, with a gain close to 20%.



The ongoing rate-cutting cycle in the United States and optimism regarding the ECB have also allowed the CAC to finish last week on a positive note (+1%) and to come within less than 2% of its all-time high from Thursday, November 13.



The situation is becoming more concerning in the bond markets, however, which have returned to their worst levels of the year following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This has pushed the yield on 10-year Bunds above 2.907% (+1.5 basis points) and that of OATs to 3.631% (+2 points), while Italian BTPs dropped sharply at the end of the session with +3.3 points to 3.574%.



Yields are also tightening worryingly in the United States, where the "30-year" rises +0.5 point to 4.8330% and the "10-year" eases -1.5 points to 4.1650%.

But where the situation is becoming explosive is in Japan, with the "10-year" literally surging to 2.0820%, the "20-year" (+4.5 points) crossing the 3% threshold for the first time, and the "40-year" soaring past 3.723% (another all-time record).



Gold, for its part, is up 1.84% at $4,444, setting a new peak—an unusual situation given that equity markets are at record highs and the precious metal is typically considered a safe haven. Silver (+2.2%) has smashed through $69.



Oil confirms Friday's rebound, with Brent adding +1.46% to $61.6 and WTI +1.5% to $577.



The euro has also strengthened sharply, gaining 0.45% and climbing above 1.1765 against the greenback.