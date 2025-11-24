The Paris stock exchange has been seesawing since this morning, and despite the Nasdaq-100 kicking off the week with a bang (+2.3% at 24,800, fueled by red-hot semiconductor stocks, Alphabet and Marvell up 5%, Micron up 8%, Broadcom up 10%), the CAC40 is barely inching up by 0.2%, laboriously reclaiming the 8,000-point mark.

The Paris index is buoyed by Société Générale and STMicro (+2%), Arcelor (+3.3%), and Stellantis (+4%), but is dragged down by defense stocks like Thales (-1.8%) and Safran (-1.6%), while a tentative peace plan appears to be taking shape over the Ukraine issue under the aegis of the United States. Negotiators from Kyiv have reported "progress" compared to the initial 28-point Trump plan.

Year-to-date, the CAC is now up 9.5%, a far cry from the impressive +14% seen just ten days ago. The Euro Stoxx50 is up 0.5% today, boasting a 13% gain since January 1. Frankfurt is showing more determination with a 0.8% rise, largely due to Bayer's 10% surge, as the "macro" backdrop remains bleak: Germany's IFO business climate index slipped slightly to 88.1 in November from 88.4 in October, defying consensus expectations for a modest increase to 88.5.

Like other European markets, Paris suffered last week from a spike in volatility, with risk aversion mainly triggered by Wall Street's turbulence. Even Nvidia's strong earnings failed to dispel concerns over the overvaluation of major US tech stocks.

Somewhat unexpectedly, November's market expiration--which ended last Friday and should have launched the traditional year-end rally--brought a sudden halt to a six-month bullish streak, with indices abruptly returning to early September levels.

However, December is off to an encouraging start on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 up 1.4% (reclaiming the former support at 6,700 points) and the "VIX" easing by 9.5% to 21.30. This is a somewhat predictable scenario just 48 hours before Thanksgiving and 72 hours before Black Friday--the first being a holiday and the second seeing a half-session with 80% of market participants absent.

Up next is the beginning of year-end "window dressing," and some are hoping for the traditional "Santa Claus rally," which could be kicked off by a "buy the dips" mode this Monday.

Since the market turnaround, the S&P 500's annual gain has shrunk to around 12%, compared to nearly 19% at the end of October. Pushing prices higher to boost the "wealth effect" before the weekend sales is a Wall Street classic: they are going all out for the occasion, but this won't erase concerns over stretched valuations of AI specialists and the heavy concentration behind New York's rally (20 stocks make up 80% of the S&P's market cap).

For some, the recent market pullback reflects an overreaction from investors who have yet to grasp how much AI will revolutionize the economy in the coming years. For others, investors are simply "exhausted" after a nearly uninterrupted run since "Liberation Day" and are just looking to take profits as the fiscal year draws to a close.

The "lines could shift" as early as tomorrow with September's retail sales and producer price figures, ahead of the following day's third-quarter growth data and, most importantly, the eagerly awaited PCE--the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

"It's true that a Fed rate cut in December would strengthen our growth and cyclical positioning, which would justify a spectacular year-end," Citi strategists noted last Friday.

In the bond market, the 10-year French OAT eases by 2 basis points to 3.454%, while the equivalent German Bund is unchanged at 2.698%. Across the Atlantic, the 2035 T-Bond sheds a symbolic 1 point to 4.054%, the 30-year slips 1.6 points to 4.689%, and the 2-year rises symmetrically by 1 point to 3.524%.

In London, Brent crude slips 0.2% to $62.4 per barrel, while WTI edges up 0.2% to $57.80. The euro is stable against the greenback, hovering around $1.15, and gold rebounds 0.5% to $4,095.

In French corporate news, Thales has announced a strategic partnership with CNN MCO, a subsidiary of Equans France, and CS Group, a Sopra Steria subsidiary, for the modernization of three amphibious helicopter carriers (PHA) for the French Navy.

Airbus reports that it has been awarded a contract by Space Communication Technologies (SCT), Oman's national satellite operator, for OmanSat-1, a next-generation OneSat telecommunications satellite and its associated system.

Casino has unveiled a plan to adapt and strengthen its financial structure, aiming to complete this work by the end of Q2 2026, along with financial objectives for its "Renouveau 2030" plan.

Finally, Euronext has announced the launch of the "European Aerospace and Defence Growth Hub," bringing together 15 companies from France, Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands to support the sector's supply chain.