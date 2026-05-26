CACEIS (Crédit Agricole) launches fund distribution platform

CACEIS, the asset servicing subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, has announced the launch of NOVA, an advanced digital platform for transfer agency services, built on a cloud-native and microservices architecture.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/26/2026 at 08:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In an environment where the diversification of investment funds is accelerating, NOVA enables the rapid integration of new funds and distribution channels. It is designed to sustainably absorb increasing volumes while optimizing the user experience.



CACEIS plans to continuously enhance the platform with new digital journeys, features, and extended integration capabilities to ensure service remains aligned with the evolving needs of the asset management industry.



Through increased automation and high levels of straight-through processing (STP), NOVA ensures faster and more reliable transaction processing. It helps reduce time-to-market for new funds and limits operational risk.



Beyond flow processing, the platform integrates high-value-added data-driven services augmented by artificial intelligence, including enriched reporting, data analytics, decision-support tools, and real-time transaction monitoring.



NOVA strengthens CACEIS's 'Follow-the-Sun, Data Anytime Anywhere' model by enabling continuous 24/7 operational monitoring. The migration of clients to NOVA is already underway, conducted progressively and without service interruption.