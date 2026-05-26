CACEIS (Crédit Agricole) launches fund distribution platform
CACEIS, the asset servicing subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, has announced the launch of NOVA, an advanced digital platform for transfer agency services, built on a cloud-native and microservices architecture.
In an environment where the diversification of investment funds is accelerating, NOVA enables the rapid integration of new funds and distribution channels. It is designed to sustainably absorb increasing volumes while optimizing the user experience.
CACEIS plans to continuously enhance the platform with new digital journeys, features, and extended integration capabilities to ensure service remains aligned with the evolving needs of the asset management industry.
Through increased automation and high levels of straight-through processing (STP), NOVA ensures faster and more reliable transaction processing. It helps reduce time-to-market for new funds and limits operational risk.
Beyond flow processing, the platform integrates high-value-added data-driven services augmented by artificial intelligence, including enriched reporting, data analytics, decision-support tools, and real-time transaction monitoring.
NOVA strengthens CACEIS's 'Follow-the-Sun, Data Anytime Anywhere' model by enabling continuous 24/7 operational monitoring. The migration of clients to NOVA is already underway, conducted progressively and without service interruption.
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- finance, investment and market banking (31.3%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- asset management, insurance and private banking (28.2%);
- retail banking (28.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- specialized financial services (12.4%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 894.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 559.2 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.7%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (15%), Europe (6.3%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.1%), Asia and Oceania (3.4%), Africa and Middle East (1%), Central and South America (0.3%).
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