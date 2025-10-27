Cadeler reported robust H1 25 growth, underpinned by tripled revenue, driven by disciplined project execution and fleet growth. The company's sharpened focus on installation, O&M solutions, and new strategic partnerships is strengthening its market leadership. Recent contract wins and successful project milestones in core European markets underscore Cadeler's accelerating role in the global offshore wind energy transformation.

Cadeler A/S, founded in 2008, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a leading provider of transportation, installation, and maintenance services for offshore wind farms. The company specializes in delivering high-quality offshore wind support services, leveraging innovative vessel designs to deliver exceptional services to the industry.

Its fleet includes advanced vessels like Wind Orca, Wind Osprey, Wind Scylla, and Wind Pace. Over the years, Cadeler has developed around 28 WTG installation projects, 11 Monopile Foundation projects, seven O&M projects and three accommodation projects across Germany, United Kingdom, Denmark, The Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Taiwan, Scotland, and Ireland, showcasing the company’s global footprint and industry expertise.

The company operates seven windfarm installation vessels under one segment. In addition, Cadeler’s revenue is disaggregated into two categories including Time charter services and transportation and installation services (59.7% H1 25 revenue) and other revenue, including fees earned for early termination of contracts by customers (40.3%).

Expanding Polish presence

On September 18, 2025, Cadeler secured a firm contract with Ocean Winds to transport and install 26 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines at the BC-Wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea, following a vessel reservation agreement in February 2025. The BC-Wind project will have a total capacity of over 390 MW, supplying electricity to nearly 500,000 households.

This contract marks the company’s first direct contract with Ocean Winds and further reinforces Cadeler’s presence in Poland, where it already has a pipeline including four major projects. Such developments solidify Cadeler’s expanding influence in Europe’s renewable energy sector and demonstrate its ongoing strategic growth in the Polish Baltic Sea region.

Robust growth momentum

Cadeler has demonstrated robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 59.8%, reaching EUR249.0m in FY24, driven by strong expansion of fleet, effective project execution, and robust client demand. EBITDA registered a CAGR of 65.8%, reaching EUR124.0m. Consequently, margins improved by 523bp to 50.0%.

Over FY 21-24, the company experienced a rise in CFO from EUR30.2m to EUR93.1m. This led to increase in cash and cash equivalents, from EUR2.3m to EUR58.5m. In addition, ROE rose from 2.6% to 5.9% and ROA rose from 1.8% to 2.7%.



In comparison, Bonheur ASA, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 22.9% over FY 21-24, reaching EUR1.2bn in FY 24. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 22.8% to EUR292.6m, with margin contraction from 24.7% to 24.6%.

Over H1 25, Cadeler’s revenue almost tripled, driven by higher revenue from fleet expansion and better utilization. In addition, EBITDA margins expanded by 446bp, fueled by robust revenue growth and improved gross margins.

Optimistic analysts' view

Cadeler is currently trading at a P/E of 5.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of EUR0.7, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 38.3x and Bonheur’s valuation of 7.2x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.0x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of EUR402.6m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 20.1x but higher than Bonheur (3.4x).

Cadeler is monitored by six analysts, five of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and one has ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of EUR7.1, implying an upside of 71.7% over the current market price.

The analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 64.4%, reaching EUR1.1bn over FY 24-27. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 79.8% to EUR732.1m with margin expansion of 1555bp to 66.2% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 95.1% to EUR483.0m. Likewise, for Bonheur, the analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of minus 0.4% and a net profit CAGR of minus 2.6% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Cadeler has outperformed, anchored by strong operational discipline and strategic fleet growth. The company’s sharpened focus on O&M solutions enhances its competitive position and provides greater long-term earnings visibility. Cadeler is poised for sustained growth within the global renewable energy transformation. However, the company could face significant risks from rising project costs, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, and unpredictable regulatory changes that may impact financing and timely project execution.