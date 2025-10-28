On Monday, Cadence Design Systems announced Q4 adjusted earnings guidance that fell short of market expectations, with trade tensions between the US and China weighing on its business in the country. The group expects adjusted EPS of between $1.88 and $1.94, with the midpoint ($1.91) slightly below the consensus of $1.92 according to LSEG. The announcement caused the stock to fall nearly 2% in after-hours trading. China remains a key market for Cadence's chip design software, but the technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing is prompting more and more Chinese companies to move away from American tools.

US restrictions on design software exports were briefly eased in July, but geopolitical uncertainties continue to weigh on demand. Despite this environment, global growth in the sector remains solid, supported by the rise of artificial intelligence applications. Semiconductor giants such as Nvidia and TSMC remain major customers of Cadence, contributing to overall strong sales.

For Q4, Cadence forecasts revenue of $1.41bn–$1.44bn, in line with market expectations, and has raised its annual forecast to $5.26bn–$5.29bn, up from $5.21bn–$5.27bn previously. In Q3, the group generated $1.34bn in revenue, slightly above the $1.32bn anticipated, confirming the resilience of its model, despite headwinds in China.