Cafom Confirms Growth Momentum in Q1 and Eyes Brandt Acquisition

The furniture specialist group posted revenues of €123.7 million, up 5%, despite a continued challenging environment for home goods spending.

Published on 02/12/2026

Overseas operations, which account for just over half of total sales, remained largely stable with revenues of €67.9 million (+0.3%). In what is considered a sluggish market, the group highlights the resilience of its offering among overseas consumers. As of December 31, 2025, the retail network comprised 31 stores, compared to 32 a year earlier.



In contrast, the e-commerce segment in continental Europe showed much stronger momentum. This division posted growth of +11.4%, reaching €55.8 million. Vente-unique.com benefited from both the solid performance of its product range, accelerating sales of the Habitat brand, and continued robust international expansion. The marketplace is also extending its reach, now present in 11 European countries, with three new launches planned for 2026 (Denmark, Sweden, Norway).



Cafom also highlights the gradual commissioning of its new logistics platform near Moulins, which will increase its total capacity to 145,000 m² by summer 2026, in support of European growth.



Additionally, the group has submitted a partial takeover bid for certain assets and all brands of the Brandt group, currently in judicial liquidation. If successful, the operation could be financed without recourse to the market, given the group's low debt level.