Cafom nine-month revenue up 10%

The home furnishings specialist in Europe and overseas territories reported solid growth in activity over the first nine months of its 2025-2026 fiscal year. The acceleration recorded in the third quarter confirmed the group's growth trajectory, driven by the international success of its subsidiary Vente-unique.com.

Over the period from October 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, CAFOM's unaudited consolidated revenue reached €355m, up 10% from the prior fiscal year. The group posted a clear acceleration in the third quarter, with growth of 18.1% (versus +6.3% at the end of the first half).



The Continental Europe e-commerce division established itself as the main growth engine. Over nine months, its revenue totaled €174.4m (+18.4%), supported by a sharp acceleration in the third quarter (+23.6%).



This performance was underpinned by the international rollout of Vente-unique.com, which accounts for more than 60% of the division's growth, as well as the expansion of its marketplace. Increased logistics capacity, marked by the opening of a second site in Moulins, also supported volumes. The group expects to maintain this momentum by expanding its offering into four new European markets (Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) at the start of the next fiscal year, bringing its footprint to 20 countries.