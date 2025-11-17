Cafom reported annual revenue of EUR436.8 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a 4.5% increase (+6% excluding New Caledonia), "in a market environment that remains sluggish for the furniture sector."

Amid a persistently mixed consumer climate and ongoing social tensions, the company's Overseas division generated revenue of EUR236.7 million, a slight decline of 1.1% overall, but up 0.9% when excluding the disrupted activity in New Caledonia.

Meanwhile, the Continental Europe e-Commerce division continued its robust double-digit growth trajectory, reaching EUR200.1 million in revenue, up 12.1%. This performance was driven by the momentum of its growth drivers, particularly its marketplace platform.