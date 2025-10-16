Cairn Homes' H1 25 results showed a decline in revenue, impacted by fewer home deliveries and lower site sales. Despite this, the company launched several new schemes and acquired strategic sites, positioning itself for future growth. Cairn upgraded its financial guidance, reflecting robust demand and a commitment to sustainable development, reinforcing its role in addressing Ireland's housing needs.

Published on 10/16/2025 at 06:38 am EDT - Modified on 10/16/2025 at 08:35 am EDT

Cairn Homes plc, was established in 2014 and has its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. It is a leading residential property developer focused on designing, building, and selling high-quality new homes in the Greater Dublin Area and other major urban centers across Ireland. The company specializes in residential property development, including private residential sales, affordable housing projects through government partnerships, and some commercial developments.

Cairn operates a streamlined business model, acquiring greenfield and brownfield sites and managing the entire development lifecycle, from planning and construction to sale and customer care. The company emphasizes biodiversity enhancement, sustainable procurement, and stakeholder engagement, prioritizing health, safety, equity, and community-building in all projects. Net sales are divided as follows: apartments account for 64.1%, single-family homes for 33.4%, and housing sites for 2.5%. The company has around 400 employees.

Launch of new schemes

Cairn Homes released its H1 25 earnings on September 3, 2025, announcing revenue of €284.5m, down 22% y/y, due to fewer completed home deliveries and lower site development sales compared to H1 24. The company delivered 708 residential units in H1 25, down from 893 units in H1 24. Operating income declined by 31% to €42.7m, with margins contracting 180bp to 16.8%, due to reduced revenues, ongoing investment in construction activity, and slightly lower operating margin. Net income decreased by 32% y/y to €31.7m.

In H1 2025, the company launched eight new schemes across Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Cork, and Galway, each reporting strong sales. Amongst them, Cairn's first Croí Cónaithe (Cities) government-backed development in Douglas, Cork stood out. Cairn Homes also strategically acquired several scaled sites through off-market transactions, setting the stage to deliver c. 2,000 homes in the medium term, primarily targeting first-time buyers.

In addition, the company advanced option agreements and joint ventures for around 1,500 more units, positioning itself for further growth and reinforcing its commitment to addressing Ireland’s national housing needs. In a positive turn, Cairn Homes managed to reduce build cost inflation to 1%-1.5% for 2025, down from the previously expected 2%.

Updated guidance

Cairn Homes announced a significant expansion in its closed and forward order book, growing to 4,092 homes valued at €1.5bn, up from 2,361 at the beginning of the year, reflecting robust demand, especially from first-time buyers. Buoyed by this momentum, Cairn upgraded its financial guidance for FY 25 and FY 26. The company now expects FY 25 revenues of €945m, a more precise target than the previous guidance of around 10% increase, and operating profits of €160m-€165m (previously €160m). Cairn also anticipates a ROE of c.15.5% for the year.

For FY 26, Cairn projects revenues of €1.0bn - €1.1bn, with operating profit of €175m-€180m. Demonstrating ongoing growth in its development pipeline, Cairn secured full planning permission for 565 new housing units at Seven Mills in Dublin 22.

Long-term growth trajectory

Cairn Homes has posted a revenue CAGR of 26.6% over FY 21-24, reaching €860m, which was primarily driven by a substantial increase in housing output and heightened demand from first-time buyers. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 37.0% to €150m, with margins expanding from 13.8% to 17.5%, due to investments in innovation, digital tools, and sustainable building practices enabled cost containment and productivity improvements, directly contributing to margin expansion. Net income increased at a CAGR of 38.4% to €115m.

Consistent growth in net income contributed to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, which reached €103m (from €71.2m), supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from €88.5m to €135m. Moreover, ROE also increased from 5.7% to 15.1%.

In comparison, Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, a local peer, reported a negative revenue CAGR of minus 7.7% to €732.9m in FY 24. Operating income declined at a CAGR of minus 59.1% to €9.5m. Net income decreased from €83.9m in FY 21 to minus €122.7m in FY 24.

Optimistic analyst views

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of approximately 3.7%. In comparison, Crest Nicholson Holdings’ stock also delivered (worse) negative returns of around 8.9% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of €0.1 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Cairn Homes is currently trading at a P/E of 9.4x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of €0.2, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 10.5x and that of Crest Nicholson Holdings (P/E of 18.8x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 8.4x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of €168.8m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 9.0x and that of Crest Nicholson Holdings (11.6x).

The stock is monitored by just three analysts with each having ‘Buy’ ratings on it, for a target price of €2.4, implying 23.8% upside potential at present.

Analysts project a revenue CAGR of 7.4% for FY 24-27, reaching €1.1bn in FY 27. EBIT is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching €182m, with its margin contracting by 33p to 17.1%. Net income is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.0%, reaching €144m, with a margin expansion of 20bp to 13.5%. In comparison, Crest Nicholson Holdings' EBIT is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 34.4%, with its net income expected to increase at a CAGR of 177.6%.

Overall, Cairn Homes has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth, despite recent financial challenges. With strong demand, innovative projects, and a commitment to sustainable development, the company is well-positioned for future success. Analysts remain optimistic, projecting continued revenue and profit growth, reinforcing Cairn's role as a leading residential property developer in Ireland.

However, Cairn Homes faces financial, operational, regulatory, and market risks impacting growth and profitability. Key risks include credit and liquidity issues, geographic concentration in Dublin, planning delays, construction cost inflation, dependence on government policies, environmental standards, market sentiment and technical trading risks.