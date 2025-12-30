This marks the fifth order placed by this client with the European aerospace manufacturer, bringing the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by CALC since 2012 to 282, including 203 from the A320neo family.
"This commitment strengthens CALC as a lessor with the most efficient, versatile, and sought-after single-aisle aircraft by their customers," commented Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft Sales.
The A320 family has secured more than 19,000 orders worldwide. As with all Airbus aircraft, these models can operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with Airbus aiming to reach 100% by 2030.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
