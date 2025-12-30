CALC Orders 30 Additional A320neo Aircraft from Airbus

Airbus has announced it has received a firm order from China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) for 30 A320neo family aircraft, in response to strong demand from its customer base.

This marks the fifth order placed by this client with the European aerospace manufacturer, bringing the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by CALC since 2012 to 282, including 203 from the A320neo family.



"This commitment strengthens CALC as a lessor with the most efficient, versatile, and sought-after single-aisle aircraft by their customers," commented Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft Sales.



The A320 family has secured more than 19,000 orders worldwide. As with all Airbus aircraft, these models can operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with Airbus aiming to reach 100% by 2030.