This is the busiest week of the year. Listed companies are queuing up at the earnings counter, rushing to report before the stock market drifts into its August slumber. And as if the calendar were not already crowded enough, three major central banks have decided to join the party.

Clearly, it takes more than a week off for the news cycle to move on. Donald Trump is still bellowing that the war in Iran is nearing its end, while the technology giants continue to raise their artificial intelligence investment plans.

Until recently, investors pretended to believe Trump and assumed that all this spending amounted to a highway to prosperity. Over the past few weeks, however, doubts have started to creep in. They are listening to Donald with only half an ear and have taken some profits on AI-related stocks.

Thankfully, there is some fresh material with the start of the second-quarter 2026 earnings season. Admittedly, the figures mainly show that the vast majority of companies are beating expectations, as they invariably do. Exposure to AI is giving them an additional performance boost. That is where the problem lies. Investors are struggling to assess two factors. First, the scale and timing of the return on investment. Second, and more troublingly, the extent to which these performances are the product of an incestuous ecosystem. The technology giants are simultaneously customers, suppliers, financiers and shareholders within that ecosystem. An investment of 100 can be an expense, revenue, an invoice or a valuation input, and potentially all four at once.

For now, the stock market remains locked into a relatively binary framework: investors are focused on AI and inflation.

The central driver of market performance remains the AI supercycle, which is feeding into several sectors and generating an enormous pull for fresh capital, particularly in the United States and South Korea. The engine has been misfiring somewhat recently, as markets digest the gains made at the start of the year and grapple with the concerns outlined above, resulting in more subdued performances over recent weeks.

The main risk is, once again, inflation, with the current cycle being fuelled by the seemingly endless war in Iran. The renewed rise in oil prices is causing concern after the respite provided by the easing of US inflation in June. Yet the two developments largely cancel each other out, meaning the Federal Reserve, which is due to make a decision this week, is unlikely to change interest rates.

Here are the key developments to know at the start of the week:

Iran will suspend its attacks for as long as the United States maintains its pause, according to an Iranian source. Oil prices fell sharply overnight after a second consecutive day without US strikes in the Middle East. Even so, the Houthis targeted Saudi oil facilities in the Red Sea, while Ukraine struck energy infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

Donald Trump has announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week.

The wildfires affecting France have reached an "unprecedented level", according to the government.

Germany has described the vehicle-ramming attack at Berlin Pride as an act of terrorism.

India's "Generation Z" is chipping away at Modi's aura on Instagram ahead of key regional elections.

The United States has announced the opening of an investigation into the EU following the "illegal" fine imposed on Google.

On the macroeconomic calendar, the Fed will take centre stage on Wednesday. The probability of US interest rates being left unchanged stands at 66%, while the likelihood of a rate increase is 34%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also due to meet this week. The major European economies will publish their second-quarter GDP figures on Thursday and their July inflation data on Friday.

On the corporate calendar, a single sentence is enough to convey the sheer volume of results expected this week: almost one-third of the companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 and S&P 500 indices will report between Monday and Friday. In Europe, they include LVMH, Air Liquide, UBS Group, Hermès, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Schneider, Sanofi, L'Oréal and AstraZeneca. Across the Atlantic, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Visa, Microsoft, Meta, Qualcomm, Apple, Amazon, AbbVie and Starbucks are among those due to publish.

In Asia-Pacific, the week has begun on a cautiously optimistic note, with gains of between 0% and 0.5% in Japan and South Korea. The advances are slightly stronger in Hong Kong, India and Australia. Western markets are expected to open higher, supported by the retreat in oil prices.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany; in the United Kingdom, the CBI Distributive Trades; in the United States, Durable Goods Orders and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index; in Canada, the BoC Market Participants Survey. See the full calendar here.

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In corporate news:

From Europe

From North America

Nvidia could provide OpenAI with a $250 billion guarantee for a data center site, according to the WSJ.

SpaceX is launching its 13th Starship test flight and deploying its first next-generation Starlink satellites.

Meta is backing away from its commitment to renewable energy.

Qualcomm is forecasting a double-digit price increase for its smartphone chips.

Abbott has secured the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit related to the 2022 infant formula recall.

Waymo is considering ending its partnership with Uber, according to the Financial Times.

Devon Energy is considering selling assets in the Eagle Ford and Powder River basins for $4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Microchip Technology is acquiring Hailo to strengthen its artificial intelligence offerings.

Today's key earnings reports: Welltower, Cadence Design Systems, Baker Hughes Company, Nucor.

From Asia and Beyond

SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to sign major contracts worth approximately $950 billion with U.S. tech giants, including Nvidia and Broadcom.

Chinese chipmaker CXMT soared more than 450% on its IPO in China.

See more news from UK listed companies here

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