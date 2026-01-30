Calm Prevails in Europe After a Generally Disappointing Week

European stock markets are expected to open without much direction on Friday morning, following a week filled with corporate earnings reports and monetary policy meetings—events that failed to provide the catalysts needed to steer markets in a new direction.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/30/2026 at 02:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 8:15 a.m., index futures suggest gains of about 0.3% for the CAC 40 in Paris, as well as for the DAX in Frankfurt and the Euro STOXX 50, while London's FTSE 100 is expected to open down 0.1%.



With a loss of nearly 1% over the last four sessions, the Paris market is heading for its third consecutive negative weekly performance, now showing a decline of about 1% since January 1st—a far cry from the records set two weeks ago, when it nearly reached 8,400 points.



As expected, the well-rehearsed speech delivered Wednesday by the Fed—implying that the current monetary easing cycle could be put on "pause" for several months—had only a moderate impact on investor sentiment.



"In a word, this FOMC was boring, which isn't a bad thing," says Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton.



Beyond the "status quo" on rates, the forward-looking language from the Federal Reserve—which still seems torn between stubborn inflation and a labor market that is beginning to slow—suggests there is currently no sense of urgency from Jerome Powell and his colleagues.



"In this context, neither the Fed nor the markets are in a hurry to see lower policy rates before, at the earliest, the summer," predicts Jack McIntyre.



The week was also extremely busy with earnings, resulting in a mixed picture, as some U.S. tech giants—most notably Microsoft—reported numbers below analysts' expectations, weighing heavily on market sentiment.



"The big question for 2026 is whether the bull market phase will continue, or if three years of rising valuations in the tech sector will eventually reverse the trend," notes Laurent Denize, Chief Investment Officer at Oddo BHF AM.



Despite these disappointments, Wall Street staged a rather remarkable comeback last night, closing nearly flat—which seemed unlikely given that the Nasdaq was down as much as 2.5% at its lowest point of the day.



At the closing bell, the tech-heavy index posted a limited drop of 0.7%, but the Dow Jones managed to finish the day in positive territory, albeit just barely (+0.1%).



Capping off a week packed with corporate results, Apple reported earnings above expectations last night, thanks to record sales for the iPhone 17, but the stock still slipped about 0.3% in pre-market trading.



Based on index futures, Wall Street is expected to open lower on Friday, ending a week that should see weekly gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, but a decline for the Dow.



However, this apparent resilience in equity markets has also been accompanied by increased skepticism, with the corollary being a surge in gold prices. The spot price of an ounce of gold broke through the $5,500 mark for the first time on Wednesday—an unmistakable sign of a search for protection in case of crisis, reminiscent of the enthusiasm for the yellow metal in the 1970s.



At the same time, the dollar has weakened, suggesting that international investors are increasingly questioning the political stability of the United States and the reliability of its government. After hitting its highest level since 2021 earlier this week, the euro is now moving back toward 1.1930 against the greenback.



The oil market is ending a three-session winning streak, which had been driven by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East—including a tougher U.S. stance toward Iran that reignited fears of supply disruptions—not to mention the effects of winter storm Fern that swept through the United States.



Brent crude is down 1.5% at $69.6 per barrel, while U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off 1.8% at $64.2.