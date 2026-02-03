Calm Returns to European Markets After Gold and Silver Shock

After the turmoil triggered by the plunge in gold and silver prices, European stock markets are hoping to regain their composure this Tuesday and in the coming sessions, particularly as earnings season returns to the spotlight and could prove more promising than its initial start had suggested.

Sebastien Foll Published on 02/03/2026

According to futures contracts, the CAC 40 is expected to open up by 0.7%, as is Germany's DAX, while the FTSE 100 is set to start the day with a more modest increase.



Despite the erratic and volatile moves that continued to characterize precious metals prices yesterday following last Friday's correction, European stock markets all managed to resume their upward path after a hesitant open, closing the session with gains close to 1%.



The CAC 40 rose by 0.7% to 8,181 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 climbed 1% to 6,009 points—a favorable reaction that leads observers to believe the markets could stage a swift rebound.



"Yesterday's session suggests that the debacle in gold and silver prices remains confined to the precious metals segment, far from signaling anything more concerning or systemic," commented Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning.



"Perhaps the best thing right now would be for gold and silver to regain some of their boring character and continue consolidating sideways for a while longer," the professional added.



"That would show that much of the speculative frenzy has dissipated," Michael Brown concluded.



After plunging 21% in two days, gold futures rebounded by 5% on Tuesday morning, while silver futures recovered more than 9% after dropping nearly 40% since Friday.



For observers, the solid performance of global markets during this first session of February offered an encouraging signal, marked by a genuine return of risk appetite.



"Once again, as was the case during the Greenland episode, we see buyers coming back in force as soon as the cacophony subsides in the markets," Michael Brown continued.



"My base case remains unchanged: correction phases continue to offer buying opportunities in the markets," the Pepperstone analyst concluded.



Among the reasons for optimism cited is the prospect of solid economic growth, well illustrated yesterday by the release of a US ISM manufacturing index at its best level in nearly four years—good news that allowed Wall Street to start the week in the green.



At the closing bell, the Dow Jones gained more than 1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.7%.



However, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated last night on CNBC that the official employment figures for January would not be released as scheduled on Friday due to the partial federal government "shutdown," depriving investors of a key indicator to gauge the state of the labor market.



Investors are now looking ahead to a busy week for earnings, with several tech heavyweights—AMD, Alphabet, and Amazon—set to report, providing insight into the health of the AI ecosystem at various stages of development, from chips to data centers.



If the anticipated improvement in corporate results is confirmed, stocks should benefit, as this would justify higher prices at unchanged valuation ratios.



"But forecasts matter most, as they indicate what will happen over the next 12 months," remind the teams at Saxo Bank.



"And it's about tracking the evolution of margins and cash flows, not revenue growth, as AI is likely to weigh on, or boost, these two profitability indicators," the Danish bank notes.



Last night, predictive AI specialist Palantir announced it had beaten earnings forecasts for the past quarter, mainly thanks to government demand, sending its shares up more than 11% in pre-market trading.



Beyond the still-solid fundamentals, particularly promising projects—such as the announcement of a merger between SpaceX and xAI ahead of a potential $1.25 trillion IPO—could continue to positively influence investors' perception of risk.