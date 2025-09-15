Campari shares were up on Monday on the Milan Stock Exchange following the decision by Canadian broker RBC to upgrade the share to "sector perform", from "underperform", albeit with a target price maintained at €5.8.



In a research note published this morning, the broker believes that the Italian spirits group is gradually getting back on track, despite uncertainty in the sector, notably thanks to favorable weather conditions that have recently boosted its business.



Above all, it argues, Campari's management is committed to investing regularly in its brands, which could enable the company to return to revenue growth of around 4% per year, in line with the global spirits market average.



Market expectations have also become more realistic, RBC points out, reducing the risk of disappointment.



In terms of valuation, Campari shares are trading at a premium of around 24x expected earnings in 2026, compared with an average of just 16x for its competitors, but are still 15% below their 10-year average and have returned to their pre-COVID levels, concludes the broker, which therefore believes that an "in line" opinion is justified.



At around 3:45 p.m., Campari was up 1.4%, while the FTSE MIB index was up 1% at the same time.



The stock has lost nearly 13% of its market value over the past month.