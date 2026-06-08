This significant erosion in profitability primarily reflects a lower adjusted gross margin, which dropped 2.4% to 27.7%, alongside a 4% decline in revenue to $2.37bn. Organic sales also fell 4%, as negative volume and mix effects outweighed positive pricing.
"Our results were broadly in line with our expectations but remained under pressure, reflecting top-line softness and margin headwinds related to inflation," commented Mick Beekhuizen, CEO of the food processing group.
During the quarter, Campbell's achieved approximately $20m in savings, bringing total cost savings to $200m, in line with its $375m target for FY 2028.
For the full current fiscal year, the company confirmed its guidance for EPS of between $2.15 and $2.25, implying a y-o-y decline of 23% to 26%. It also anticipates a 17% to 20% decrease in adjusted EBIT and a 1% to 2% decline in revenue.
The Campbell's Company is a food group organized around 2 areas of activity:
- sale of soups, sauces and beverages (59% of net sales): concentrated soups and soups in packets (Campbell's, Pacific Foods names, etc.), broths (Swanson), sauces (Prego, Pace and Campbell's names), beverages and juices (V8 and Campbell's names);
- sale of cookies and snacks (41%): cookies, crackers, pretzels, chips, etc. (Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Late July names, etc.).
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