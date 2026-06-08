Campbell's has reported Q3 2025-2026 adjusted EPS of $0.50, down 32%, albeit slightly better than the market consensus of $0.48. Adjusted EBIT, or adjusted operating profit, fell 24% to $274m.

This significant erosion in profitability primarily reflects a lower adjusted gross margin, which dropped 2.4% to 27.7%, alongside a 4% decline in revenue to $2.37bn. Organic sales also fell 4%, as negative volume and mix effects outweighed positive pricing.



"Our results were broadly in line with our expectations but remained under pressure, reflecting top-line softness and margin headwinds related to inflation," commented Mick Beekhuizen, CEO of the food processing group.



During the quarter, Campbell's achieved approximately $20m in savings, bringing total cost savings to $200m, in line with its $375m target for FY 2028.



For the full current fiscal year, the company confirmed its guidance for EPS of between $2.15 and $2.25, implying a y-o-y decline of 23% to 26%. It also anticipates a 17% to 20% decrease in adjusted EBIT and a 1% to 2% decline in revenue.