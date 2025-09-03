Campbell's reported lower adjusted operating income for Q4 on Wednesday and warned that the implementation of new US tariffs would weigh on its accounts in FY 2025/2026.



The US soup maker, which also owns Goldfish crackers and Pepperidge Farm cookies, reported that its revenue inched up 1% to $2.3bn in the quarter ending in early August.



However, on an organic basis, revenue declined by 3%, while EBIT fell by 2% to $321m.



For its new fiscal year, the group says it expects adjusted EBIT to decline by 9% to 12%, with cost pressures related to customs surcharges adding to the effect of its asset disposals, for an expected change in annual revenue of between -1% and +1%.