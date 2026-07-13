Seoul and Taipei are taking in a deluge of dollars thanks to the artificial intelligence boom. But turning this windfall into lasting national prosperity, along the lines of Norway's sovereign wealth fund that everyone holds up as a model, is far from straightforward and remains a political gamble.

This is probably what conventional wisdom would call a ''rich person's problem''. South Korea and Taiwan are drowning in surpluses: exports, nominal GDP and corporate profits are soaring, powered by the global investment frenzy in AI, and their current account surpluses are hitting record levels (above 20% of GDP in Taiwan!). Enough to imagine an Asian remake of Norway, the country that managed to transform its oil windfall into a colossal sovereign wealth fund and broadly shared prosperity. Except that, as Wei Yao at Société Générale warns, the AI windfall is not yet behaving like Scandinavian black gold: no broad-based inflation, no sustained currency appreciation, just asset prices (in this case equities and real estate) moving higher.

The first piece of the puzzle can be summed up in one sentence: lots of value, but few jobs. Semiconductors are ultra-productive, but capital-intensive and concentrated in the hands of a small number of champions. In Taiwan, the large tech sector represents over 20% of value added, while employing only 7% of workers. In Korea, the multiple is even more striking: more than 10% of value added for less than 2% of employment. The result: in Q1, both economies posted nominal growth of about 18%, although Taiwan's real GDP rose by ''only'' 14.5% while Korea's ''plodded'' along at 3.8%. For Seoul, the boom looks more like a terms-of-trade shock than wealth spreading across the broader economy.

Keeping the money

The second piece: the money does not stay at home. For lack of domestic spending, Korea's surplus leaks out through equity markets. Local investors buy assets abroad. And foreign investors cannot afford to concentrate their portfolios too heavily. As a result, they sold Samsung and SK Hynix to avoid overconcentration, triggering capital outflows of around 10% of GDP at an annualized pace in Q2. Taiwan, meanwhile, recycles through its insurers, banks and companies, which ship the proceeds overseas. Société Générale's diagnosis is fairly clear: ''both economies systematically convert their trade surpluses into foreign assets, which dampens currency appreciation and the spillover to domestic demand''. So part of the windfall ends up abroad.

So, Korea = Norway? Not really, but nothing says it cannot be. To change the current flow structure in a way that produces durable growth and a stronger currency, it would take more redistribution (social spending in both countries remains below 15% of GDP, near the bottom of the OECD rankings) and a reallocation of capital toward domestic investment. And on that front, Seoul is moving with a clearly more determined step than Taipei: fiscal policy, industrial finance, regional investment, corporate governance reform and pension fund allocation are being deployed simultaneously. That leaves the missing ingredient, and not a small one: neither yet has a ''Norwegian-style'' mechanism capable of turning concentrated rents into diversified national wealth. The idea, though, remains compelling.