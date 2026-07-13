While Wall Street is getting drunk on silicon, part of the wealth created by artificial intelligence is landing in Asia's luxury department stores. Bernstein sees an ''AI wealth effect'' that could boost Q2 sales. Enough to wake up a sector that's been pretty sleepy?

Luxury had been waiting for a savior and it might well look like a chip. Luca Solca and his teams at Bernstein are tracking what they call the ''AI wealth effect'', namely how the fresh fortune generated by the artificial intelligence boom is spilling into Asia's high-end boutiques. The numbers are enough to make CFOs' eyes water: South Korean department stores saw sales of luxury brands jump 35% to 40% in April-May. In this game, jewelry is up over 20% in Hong Kong and Tokyo, and even mainland China, long in recovery, is poking its head back up with +7%. After two years of a post-pandemic hangover, the sector may have finally found a lifeline.

Each bar shows the increase in sales of foreign luxury brands in South Korean department stores versus the same month a year earlier. The message: after a choppy 2025, the market clearly heated up in early 2026, driven by the wealth created by the country's AI stock-market boom.

Behind this brightening picture is a profile of the new customer: Korean or Taiwanese, enriched by the surge in tech stocks and chipmakers powering the AI gold rush. These silicon winners are not buying just anything. They favor ''hard luxury'' (jewelry and watches) over ''soft'' (leather goods and ready-to-wear). Compagnie Financière Richemont, Bernstein's favorite, is on the front line. However, the effect should also benefit the rest of the sector. Bernstein is betting that the fashion and leather goods division of LVMH could deliver a positive surprise (expectations are very low). Moncler may not be far behind. However, saving is not curing. The rebound remains uneven by geography and category: Gucci, still seeking redemption, is expected to fall by about 6% again, the broker estimates.

Be careful: tying a recovery to the AI bubble is effectively betting on an engine that Bernstein itself suggests ''seems to be reaching its peak''. Even so, with the sector trading 20% below its 10-year average, the bet is not outrageously bold. Capital could rotate into luxury precisely because tech is starting to feel overheated.

Interim results, due out soon, will be the ultimate test. They will show whether the long-only investors who have stayed on the sidelines dare to come back, as Bernstein hopes, or whether they wait for something more solid than a bounce fueled by Asian tech capital gains.

For investors who like to play potential inflection points, the Q2 hinge is interesting.

Compagnie Financière Richemont is the only one of the sector's big names trading in positive territory in 2026, even if its performance is below the average (+6% this year, versus +10% for the MSCI World). The Geneva-based group is the only one to have impressed with its resilience this year, thanks to its heavy exposure to jewelry.

The fallen angels LVMH and Hermès are down more than 20% and sit in the bottom two sector slots this year. Kering, Brunello Cucinelli and Burberry are off more than 15%. Salvatore Ferragamo stands out (+20%), but because this is a special situation: the market is playing a durable turnaround for a company that had lost 60% of its value between 2021 and 2024.

Beyond single-name stocks, Amundi offers a 'Global Luxury' ETF with 0.25% in fees and a solid asset base (nearly €500m), providing exposure to the companies cited above and to other names like Ferrari and Tesla, cruise operators or hotel groups (Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF EUR, ticker GLUX).