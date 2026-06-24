The stark disconnect between the company's latest financial performance and market skepticism leaves investors wondering if the VTuber economy is just a passing fad.

Japan is using its pop culture engine to dominate a booming digital entertainment market.

PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026–30 report shows the media industry is becoming increasingly digital (shocker, right?) with growth fueled by digital ecosystems and AI tailored feeds to keep fans hooked. The report forecasts that global entertainment and media revenues will increase to 4.2 trillion United States Dollar, implying a 3.4% CAGR.

Japan already has a game plan in place (remember South Korea’s Hallyu?). Its 2024 "New Cool Japan Strategy" aims to maximize its soft power currency. It is pushing anime and games globally through localization, creator support, better distribution, and anti-piracy measures to flip global fandom into long-term economic growth.

This environment is why ANYCOLOR, a Japanese digital entertainment company best known for managing VTubers (virtual entertainers who engage audiences through digital avatars) takes the lead. Through its NIJISANJI and NIJISANJI EN VTuber networks, it makes money from content, ads, merch, and fan engagement.

Looks like all that is translating into financial wins.

Earnings join growth

ANYCOLOR’s FY26 growth came down to two things: getting more fans to pay, and increasing the average spend per fan through merch, events, and brand partnerships.

Revenue increased by 29.9% y/y to JPY 55.7bn from JPY 42.9bn in FY 25, as it collected more cash from its VTuber ecosystem and content portfolio. The domestic Commerce segment within NIJISANJI Japan remained the largest contributor, climbing 40.8% y/y to JPY 37.0bn from JPY 26.3bn in FY 25. That’s about 68% of total domestic sales.

That revenue growth flowed through to earnings, with operating profit increasing to JPY 20.2bn, up 23.9% y/y, from JPY 16.3bn. Inventory-related charges and higher SG&A costs partially offset the benefit as ANYCOLOR continued investing in talent, content creation, and organizational expansion.

Higher operating earnings also lifted the net profit by 22.4% y/y to JPY 14.1bn from JPY 11.5bn in FY 25.

Cash generation strengthened during FY 26, with operating cash flow rising to JPY 15.7bn in FY 26 from JPY 11.2bn in FY 25, supported by higher profitability and favorable working-capital movements. Combined with significantly lower capex, this lifted free cash flow to JPY 15.5bn in FY 26 from JPY 8.9bn in FY 25, reflecting stronger cash generation across the business. This metric doesn’t seem to have impressed investors.

Priced for skepticism

Shares closed at JPY 2,047, down 60.7% over the past 12 months and significantly below the 52-week high of JPY 6,790, highlighting a sharp deterioration in market sentiment.

Carrying a market capitalization of JPY 122bn, the stock is currently trading at a 7.8x 2027 P/E multiple, well below its three-year average of 15.7x. The gap between the current and historical valuation suggests investors remain cautious following the stock’s steep decline. This puts a greater focus on future business execution to improve investor confidence.

Momentum at risk

ANYCOLOR faces rising employee and operating costs as it continues to invest in talent and growth initiatives, which could pressure profitability. The business is also highly dependent on the popularity of its VTubers, as fan engagement drives demand for livestreams, merchandise, events, and promotions. Any slowdown in fan growth, spending, or engagement could weigh on performance. In addition, management's more disciplined approach to growth initiatives may make it harder to sustain the pace of expansion achieved in FY 26.