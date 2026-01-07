Large holders and institutions are buying again, yet BTC must return to $100,000 to confirm a durable upward trend.

Bitcoin opened the year on a firmer footing, up roughly 6.5% and touching $94,000 on January 5. After weeks of stagnation around $87,000 and a steady rise in bearish calls, the move came as a relief, easing the pessimistic mood that had weighed on the market for much of the past two months.

The key question now is whether bitcoin can sustain this rebound and extend it toward the next major threshold: $100,000. For many traders, that level must be cleared before any serious discussion of new highs can begin.

Whales resume buying

The source of recent buying is not hard to identify. On-chain data shows a clear divergence between large holders and retail participants. Since mid-December, whales have accumulated more than $5.3 billion worth of bitcoin, while smaller wallets have reduced exposure. It matters because large holders tend to act with longer time horizons, unlike short-term retail flows that often chase momentum late.

According to Santiment, this configuration has historically been bullish. Crypto markets tend to follow the behavior of whale and shark wallets rather than that of small holders. Since December 17, wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC have collectively added more than 56,000 BTC. Santiment associates this pattern with local bottoms rather than market tops. Even while price action remained flat, this steady accumulation created a bullish divergence that made a breakout increasingly likely.

ETF inflows reinforce the trend

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are adding another layer of demand. U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds started the year at a pace that, if sustained, would dwarf total inflows seen in 2025. “The spot Bitcoin ETFs are coming into 2026 like a lion,” said Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg.

More than $1.2 billion flowed into spot ETFs over the first two trading days of the year, with nearly every fund seeing inflows, except for WisdomTree. Balchunas noted that maintaining this pace would imply roughly $150 billion in annual inflows, around six times the total recorded in 2025.

Institutional interest continues to broaden. Morgan Stanley recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, joining peers such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

Institutions are once again net buyers of bitcoin, as illustrated by Capriole’s graph shared by its CEO, Charles Edwards. In past instances, such shifts preceded mostly upside moves: +390% in 2020, +68%, -13%, and +61% in 2024, and +41% in 2025, for an average gain of 109%. Will this pattern repeat this time?

Next goal: clearing the $100,000 threshold

If bitcoin is to extend higher, most analysts agree that $100,000 is the level that needs to break. It is not just a psychological milestone. It also concentrates several technical and on-chain signals.

John Bollinger, creator of the famous Bollinger Bands, believes that BTC has formed a near-perfect base with a volatility squeeze, suggesting an imminent expansion. His first upside target sits at $100,000, followed by the $107,000 area. Failure to follow through, however, would likely send the price back into consolidation.

On-chain cost basis data tells a similar story. CryptoQuant highlights the 6-to-12-month holder cost basis, currently near $100,000, as a key condition for a trend reversal. Reclaiming and holding above that level typically marks a shift toward a bullish market structure and opens the door for further upside.

Another insight comes from Alphractal founder Joao Wedson. During the recent decline, bitcoin briefly moved toward its True Market Mean below $82,000, a level he had flagged in advance. BTC is now approaching the short-term holder realized price, similar to what was observed in 2022. If bitcoin fails to hold above that zone, Wedson argues that redistribution may be nearing completion, increasing the risk of renewed downside. To invalidate that bearish scenario, bitcoin must break above $102,000 and hold it convincingly.







Whale accumulation and renewed institutional buying point in the same direction. The market is improving, but confirmation is still missing. That confirmation sits just above $100,000. Until that level is reclaimed and defended, bitcoin remains in a transition phase, suspended between consolidation and continuation.