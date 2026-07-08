Can Buterin's Lean Ethereum and Lubin's Ethereum Institutional revive Ethereum and ETH?

With a $213.6 billion market capitalization, ether remains the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, but its position no longer appears unassailable. ETH currently trades around $1,760, roughly 65% below its all-time high of $4,965 reached last August, though that peak was only slightly above its previous November 2021 high of $4,875.

Beyond the broader crypto bear market, Ethereum faces increasing criticism over its sluggish development pace, unclear leadership, and tokenomics that many investors consider less compelling than those of competitors. Staff departures and restructuring at the Ethereum Foundation have only intensified concerns.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes the answer lies in another sweeping technical overhaul. His newly outlined vision for "Lean Ethereum" aims to simplify and reshape almost every layer of the protocol.

Another part of Ethereum's reinvention is taking shape through Ethereum Institutional, a nonprofit recently launched by fellow Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin that aims to take on some of the roles the Ethereum Foundation has deliberately chosen not to play.

Vitalik’s vision of "Lean Ethereum"

Following a recent meeting of Ethereum researchers in Berlin, Buterin shared his takeaways in a lengthy X post on July 4.

The "lean" label reflects a broader design philosophy: simplifying Ethereum's architecture by removing unnecessary complexity, replacing legacy components with cleaner alternatives, and making the protocol easier to verify, maintain and scale over the long term. Rather than continuously layering new features onto the existing system, Buterin argues Ethereum should periodically redesign its foundations while preserving compatibility with existing applications.



The roadmap aims to make Ethereum simpler, more scalable and more secure. Planned improvements include faster transaction finality, lower fees through more efficient state storage, built-in privacy, quantum-resistant cryptography, recursive cryptographic proofs that reduce the amount of computation required to verify the blockchain, and simpler client software.



The "Lean Ethereum" overhaul should roll out in a series of protocol changes over the next four years.

Ethereum's weak leadership



Technical improvements alone, however, are rarely enough to make a blockchain successful. For years, Ethereum holders have criticized the Ethereum Foundation for prioritizing long-term technical research over ecosystem growth, public communication and institutional engagement.



In January 2025, Buterin acknowledged those concerns, confirming that the Foundation had been undergoing "large changes" for nearly a year. The overhaul focused on strengthening technical expertise, improving communication, recruiting new talent and providing greater support for application developers. Since then, the Foundation has also cut its workforce by roughly 20% and tightened its budget as part of a broader restructuring.



The Foundation formalized this new direction in March 2026 by publishing its first official mandate. The document defines the Foundation's mission as preserving Ethereum as a decentralized and resilient platform for self-sovereignty. It identifies five core principles: Censorship resistance, Resilience, Open source, Privacy and Security (CROPS), and stresses that the Foundation is neither Ethereum's owner nor its governing authority. Instead, it should intervene only where the broader ecosystem cannot solve problems on its own, with the ultimate goal of making itself unnecessary over time (the "walkaway test"). The document reads, "Our bottom line is not profit, nor organizational growth, nor blind adoption at all costs".



The publication of the mandate was followed by several high-profile departures, including researcher Dankrad Feist and co-executive directors Tomasz Stanczak and Hsiao-Wei Wang. The exits fueled concerns that the Foundation's increasingly hands-off philosophy may leave Ethereum without the leadership needed to compete more aggressively with rival ecosystems.



Ethereum Institutional



That debate has given fresh momentum to calls for a separate organization focused on Ethereum's commercial success.



In May, departing researcher Dankrad Feist argued that "the only way to save Ethereum" was to create an institution that is economically aligned with ETH holders and accountable for the network's long-term growth. He proposed an organization with at least $1 billion in funding, permanent financing through staking revenue, independent governance, and leadership explicitly incentivized to increase Ethereum's value.



Less than two months later, a remarkably similar initiative emerged.



Launched on July 1, Ethereum Institutional is a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating Wall Street's adoption of Ethereum. Backed by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin and major ETH treasury companies BitMine and SharpLink, the organization will serve as an independent point of contact for banks, asset managers and other financial institutions exploring tokenization, stablecoins and on-chain financial infrastructure.



Operating independently from the Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum Institutional could fill many of the gaps left by the Foundation's new mandate, particularly in ecosystem development, institutional outreach and market engagement.

