Capstone Copper Corp. may be benefiting from favorable pricing today, but its next test may come when the commodity tailwinds fade.

Published on 07/20/2026 at 06:47 am EDT - Modified on 07/20/2026 at 07:46 am EDT

The copper rally is heading for a nosedive... and these are not our words.

JP Morgan Global Research reports that copper will slide from a peak of 13,500/mt USD in Q2 26 to USD 11,600/mt by Q2 27. The ongoing US-Iran conflict is fueling energy costs and slowing global economic growth, although the market still hasn't priced in the threat to industrial demand for metals.

Despite this looming downturn, governments are stepping up to back critical minerals over the long term. Canada dropped CAD 1.5bn into its First and Last Mile Fund to advance critical mineral projects, alongside CAD 165.2m for 22 mining projects to attract extra sector investment.

This massive policy support sets a firm groundwork for Capstone Copper Corp. Operating across Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos (Chile), Pinto Valley (US), and Cozamin (Mexico), the Vancouver-based copper producer remains focused on growth projects like the Mantoverde Optimized expansion. Crucially, Capstone is maintaining its 2026 copper production guidance of 200kt–230kt, a strategy that is already paying off on the balance sheet, when looking at its strong Q1 26 financial results.

Metal mania

Copper prices provided a tailwind for Capstone in Q1 26. Revenue rose 22% y/y to USD 652.5m in Q1 26 from USD 533.3m in Q1 25, as realized copper prices spiked 35.8% y/y to USD 5.9/pound in Q1 26 from USD 4.4/lb the previous year.

Production volumes remained a bit of a killjoy this quarter. Copper production slid11% y/y to 47,960 tonnes in Q1 26 from 53,796 tonnes in Q1 25. Much of the decline came from Mantoverde following a 35-day strike.

EBITDA advanced 86.1% y/y to USD 316.4m in Q1 26 from USD 170m the previous year. This performance significantly boosted the EBITDA margin increasing from 31.9% in Q1 25 to 48.5%. While copper prices led the earnings, stronger gold and silver prices also chipped in via by-product credits.

The bottom line saw an even bigger shift. Capstone posted net income of USD 102.5m in Q1 26, nothing like the USD 6.8m net loss in Q1 25.

Cash generation followed the hot streak. Free cash flow increased to USD 65.8m in Q1 26 from USD 14.8m in Q1 25, supported by an operating cash flow of USD 221.5m in Q1 26 versus USD 121.8m in Q1 25. This cash helped the company absorb higher tax payments and make an early deposit repayment to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

More room to mine?

The company’s shares have jumped 57.8% over the past 12 months, and the stock currently trades at CAD 12.2 (USD 8.7). However, despite the strong rally, it remains below its 52-week high of CAD 18.0 (USD 13), showing that investor enthusiasm has yet to return to previous highs.

The stock's 2026e P/E of 14.3x is below its 3-year historical average of 33.6x, implying that investors remain measured in their expectations, despite stronger financial performance.

Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock. 14 out of the 19 analysts covering the company have "Buy" ratings, while five are on "Hold". They have an average target price of CAD 16.5 (USD 11.8), implying 35.4% upside potential at present, suggesting that the Street continues to see value on the table.

A few loose rocks

Operational execution remains a key risk area, however. The latest quarter underlined how strikes can disrupt operations and further pressure performance. In addition, geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty could affect copper demand, leading to fluctuations in earnings. Regulatory approvals could also delay project development. Future growth remains partly dependent on executing major projects such as Santo Domingo.