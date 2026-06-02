Traditional property development is failing, forcing a defensive shift for CK Asset Holdings Limited into predictable global infrastructure.

Hong Kong and mainland China real estate markets have faced a sharp downturn in recent years. According to real estate investment firm CBRE, Hong Kong home prices have fallen over 24% from their 2021 peak, reflecting weak demand and the impact of higher interest rates.

At the same time, rising global interest rates have increased financing costs and pressured valuations. According to the IMF, China’s crackdown on developer leverage has tightened liquidity and deepened the slowdown.

That’s why CK Asset, a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate engaged in property development and investment, has gradually shifted its focus. While property sales still contribute about 24% of revenue, the mix is now much more diversified. Recurring and relatively stable segments make up a larger share, including infrastructure and utilities (32%), pub operations (31%), and rental income (7%), along with smaller contributions from hotels (5%) and property management (1%).

The opportunity is still there: demand for real assets and infrastructure isn’t going away. But like most diversified asset plays, it boils down to one simple question: can CK Asset deploy capital efficiently overpaying on deals or taking on hidden risks?

Noise vs numbers

CK Asset’s FY 25 numbers requires cutting through the financial noise. Revenue grew strongly by 19.9% y/y to about 85.8 billion Hong Kong Dollar from HKD 71.6bn. This was driven by higher property sales, which rose 105.3% from HKD 9.9bn to HKD 20.5bn in FY 24 and contributions from overseas projects.

Profits however, told a different story. Net profit fell to HKD 10.8bn, down 20.3% y/y from HKD 13.7bn in FY 24, mainly because tumbling property values wiped out earlier gains.

Management noted that these revaluation changes are non-cash in nature and do not impact underlying operating strength.

Meanwhile, liquidity remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents rising from HKD 35.6bn to HKD 41.5bn, reinforcing the company’s ability to stay flexible and deploy capital opportunistically in a volatile market environment.

Peak performance?

At HKD 47.3, the stock is up 45.9% over the past year but still trades below its 52-week high of HKD 52.35, suggesting some upside may remain, though much of the recovery is already priced in.

Valuations look balanced, with the stock trading at 9.7x based on estimated FY 26 earnings, broadly in line with its three-year average of 9.7x, suggesting it is fairly priced and not stretched.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with seven out of 10 analysts rating it a “Buy.” The average target price of HKD 53.5 implies a 13.3% potential upside.

The FY 25 dividend of HKD 1.8 offers a 4.5% yield, with estimates of 4.2% going forward, making it a steady income play with moderate upside potential.

Measured moves

CK Asset faces risks from property cycles, where falling prices and weak sentiment can impact both earnings and valuations. Although diversified, returns depend heavily on buying assets at the right price, managing leverage, and navigating regulatory and economic environments around the world. Currency movements and global macro conditions also matter more now than before.

The business is relatively stable, but performance ultimately hinges on disciplined capital deployment and consistent long-term execution across market cycles.