Dubai Financial Market PJSC (DFM) continues to attract investors, although the stock still mirrors investor caution.

Published on 07/24/2026 at 06:38 am EDT - Modified on 07/24/2026 at 07:47 am EDT

International capital and investments continue to flow into Dubai, despite ongoing global uncertainty. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) welcomed 775 new companies in Q1 26, a 62% y/y increase from 478 companies in the same period last year.

A major driver behind this momentum is the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), an ambitious 10-year plan to double Dubai's GDP and generate AED 32 trillion (USD 8.7 trillion) in economic activity between 2023 and 2033. The goal is to make Dubai one of the world’s top three economic cities by 2033, with progress measured through trackers such as trade growth and foreign direct investment.

Against this backdrop, DFM, which provides listing, trading, clearing, and depository services, is anticipated to gain from increasing activity in Dubai's capital markets.

The exchange attracted 20,702 new investors in Q1 26. In particular, international investors accounted for 79% of new registrations, reflecting strong overseas participation even as geopolitical tensions and broader market uncertainty have created a more cautious environment in regional and global financial markets.

More trading, more income

Higher trading activity and liquidity supported DFM's revenue growth, with revenue increasing 36% y/y to AED 253.1m in Q1 26 from AED 186.5m a year earlier. Total trading value increased 48% y/y to AED 61bn in Q1 26 from AED 41.1bn in the Q1 25. Trading activity was supported by strong participation from international and institutional investors, which represented 54% and 70% of total trading value, respectively.

Higher income from trading commission fees, clearing settlements, and depository services helped EBITDA increase to AED 211.6m in Q1 26, up 38.0% y/y, from AED 153.3m in Q1 25. The EBITDA margin also improved to 84% in Q1 26 from 82% in Q1 25.

Higher revenue translated into a stronger net profit of AED 177.7m in Q1 26, up 39.8% y/y, from AED 127.1m in Q1 25. Net profit margin improved to 70.2% in Q1 26 from 68.1% in Q1 25, although earnings growth was partly moderated by a doubling in corporate tax expense during the quarter.

Cash generation improved significantly during the quarter, with operating cash flow increasing to AED 829.2m in Q1 26 from AED 437.0m in Q1 25, supported by higher profitability and favorable movements in payables and accrued expenses.

Market mood swings

DFM’s shares have fallen 20.3% over the past 12 months. Its current stock price stands at AED 1.4, well below its 52-week high of AED 1.8. The decline reflects softer investor sentiment as geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran have weighed heavily on UAE equity markets.

Analysts’ sentiment is more constructive. Three of the four analysts covering the stock recommend a "Buy", while one says "Hold". Their average target price of AED 1.8 implies 29.1% upside potential, showing that analysts remain more optimistic on the company's long-term outlook than the broader market.

On thin ice

DFM's performance remains closely tied to trading activity and liquidity levels, making investor participation a key factor for earnings growth. A softer market environment could continue to weigh on overall market activity. Changing geopolitical tensions continue to contribute to volatility across regional and global financial markets, and the financial implications of these factors remain difficult to assess.