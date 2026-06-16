Emami Limited's story is a mix of steady brands and evolving bets. While recent performance has been a bit soft and the stock has taken a hit, its strong rural base and premium push in cities keep its long-term growth story interesting, with it worth watching.

Published on 06/16/2026 at 03:35 am EDT - Modified on 06/16/2026 at 03:55 am EDT

The Union Budget FY 26–27 has created a nice growth push for the FMCG sector by boosting both urban and rural demand. One big move was increasing the income tax-free allowance to about INR 1.3m (c. USD 13,700). This means that people in cities have more money to spend, driving demand for premium and discretionary products like personal care and wellbeing.

Emami is in a good spot to benefit from this. It has a strong presence in rural markets with popular brands like Navratna, Dermicool, and Boroplus, which keeps its base business steady. At the same time, its push into premium urban brands like “The Man Company” and “Brillare” helps it tap into rising demand from city consumers who are willing to spend more.

There are still some risks, however. High food inflation could impact rural spending and reduce demand for mass and seasonal products. Even so, overall, Emami’s mix of essential and premium offerings helps balance things out.

This strategy enables the company to capture both value-driven and premium demand, helping it stay fairly stable even when market conditions are a bit unpredictable.

Growth comes under pressure

Emami saw a slight dip in revenue, down 1% y/y to INR 37.8bn in FY 26 from INR 38.1bn in FY 25, mainly due to weak macro conditions, delayed summer, and lower demand in the seasonal portfolio.

On the positive side, gross margins improved by 130bp to 69.9% from 68.6%, helped by better cost control, smart pricing actions, improved product mix, and strong performance from high-margin businesses like IncNut.

However, EBITDA fell 6% y/y to INR 9.6bn from INR 10.2bn, due to weaker scale benefits and higher ad spends, especially behind new brands and growth initiatives.

As a result, net profit declined 4% y/y to INR 7.8bn from INR 8.1bn, impacted by lower operating leverage, despite some margin improvements.

Upside with caution

The stock has declined 30.5% over the past year, and at INR 397.7, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of INR 634.7.

Valuation is where the story starts to get interesting. The stock is trading at a FY 27e P/E of 21.3x, well below its 3-year average multiple of 26.5x. That suggests a large part of the near-term slowdown and profitability pressure may already be priced in, leaving room for rerating if growth normalizes over the medium term.

The Street largely remains largely positive on the stock, with 18 out of 23 analysts on Buy. Their average target price of INR 545.1 implies nearly 37.4% upside potential from current levels, suggesting that analysts still see meaningful rerating potential, despite ongoing macro and profitability pressures.

Caution ahead

Emami is dealing with a mix of outside and internal challenges. Its global business is affected by geopolitical issues, which can mess with supply chains, push up shipping costs, and hurt sales in key markets.At the same time, the company is spending more on brand building and premium products, which can squeeze margins, especially when demand is slow.

Going forward, growth will rely on how well Emami manages new acquisitions and businesses, where integration issues, scaling challenges and changing consumer tastes could impact overall performance and profits.