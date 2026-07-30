Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is benefiting from rising protein consumption, but sustaining margins remain uncertain.

Published on 07/30/2026 at 07:08 am EDT - Modified on 07/30/2026 at 07:09 am EDT

The Chinese are loading up on proteins. According to the China Agricultural Outlook Report (2026–2035), overall meat consumption is inching upwards. Poultry consumption is expected to rise by 1.9% annually, and the dairy output is forecast to reach 51.2 million tonnes by 2035, representing a 2.0% CAGR.

It helps that the government is favoring this trend. The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) is rallying support for rural industries, food security, and agricultural processing. The plan is doubling down on storage facilities and advanced cold chain networks to support a wider range of food sources from farming, forestry, and fisheries.

This environment is the perfect playground for Shanghai-based Guoquan Food, a home-meal brand retailer that sells ready-to-eat meals, ready-to-cook dishes, and prepped ingredients—all backed by its own robust supply chain and unique, in-house products.

Profit, served hot

Guoquan's FY 25 revenue rose 20.7% y/y to 7.8 billion Renminbi from RMB 6.5bn in FY 24, driven by store expansion, new product launches, a growing customer base, and stronger online and offline sales channel integration.

Meal products and related products remained the main contributor, with revenue increasing 21.0% y/y to RMB 7.6bn in FY 25 from RMB 6.3bn in FY 24.

Gross profit increased to RMB 1.7bn in FY 25, up 19.0% y/y, from RMB 1.4bn in FY 24, while gross margin declined to 21.6% in FY 25 from 21.9% in FY 24. This contraction was mainly due to a higher contribution from other sales channels, which generate lower gross margins than sales to franchisees.

Higher revenue, increased other income and gains, along with a higher share of profits from associates, translated into a stronger bottom line. Net profit climbed 88.2% y/y to RMB 453.9m in FY 25 from RMB 241.2m in FY 24, caussing the net profit margin to expand to 5.8% in FY 25 from 3.7% in FY 24.

Cash generated from operating activities increased to RMB 588.4m in FY 25 from RMB 530.9m in FY 24, with the rise moderated by higher inventories and trade receivables as sales to corporate customers increased.

Down but not out?

Over the past year, the stock has fallen 42.7% and now trades at RMB 1.8, well below its 52-week high of RMB 4.8. The pullback reflects increasingly cautious investor sentiment amid intense competition and profitability pressures across the industry, despite Guoquan's strong earnings growth and improving profitability.

The share trades on a forward P/E of 7.9x FY 26 earnings, compared with its two-year historical average of 20.7x. The sharp de-rating suggests investor concerns around margins continue to overshadow the company's strong profit growth.

Analysts see a different story. All 10 covering analysts rate the shares "Buy", with an average target price of RMB 4.3, implying a potential upside of 140.3%. This reflects that analysts remain confident in the company's ability to create value as it continues to scale.

Growing pains

A growing contribution from lower-margin sales channels and ongoing business expansion may increase logistics, staffing, and warehousing costs, which could weigh on profitability. In addition, Guoquan's brand image and reputation remain dependent on consistent operations and coordination across its franchise network. It also faces foreign-exchange rate and interest-rate risks related to its cash holdings and bank borrowings.