Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited's growth from new drug development is translating into stronger earnings, though future returns depend on continued pipeline success.

China's pharmaceutical market is shifting gears away from basic pills. The sector is projected to expand from 246.5 billion United States Dollar in 2026 to USD 448bn by 2035, according to a KPMG report. This growth moves beyond traditional pharma, fueled by an aging population, higher healthcare spending, steady biotech progress, and a growing need for advanced biologics and specialized medicines.

The government is giving the industry a push. China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) treats biomanufacturing as a key industry for the future. The government has pledged to back new technologies, offer better R&D incentives for companies, and buy more homegrown medical devices, new drugs, and innovative products. This officially locks in healthcare R&D as a top priority.

Global players are also paying closer attention. Accelerating international drug licensing agreements signal that global markets are becoming much more confident in Chinese research.

This environment plays right into the hands of Hansoh Pharmaceutical. Specializing in advanced therapies, the company leverages its clinical pipeline and international licensing partnerships across five core areas: oncology, central nervous system disorders, metabolism, immunology, and anti-infective therapies.

Pipeline fuels growth

Hansoh Pharmaceutical's FY 25 numbers show a business that is increasingly dependent on innovative drugs, and for now, that dependence is paying off.

Revenue reached RMB 15.0bn in FY 25 from RMB 12.3bn in FY 24, an increase of 22.6% y/y, supported by stronger sales across its core therapeutic areas such as oncology, anti-infectives, central nervous system disorders, and metabolic diseases. In fact, these products now make up an 82.2% total sales mix, compared to 77.3% last year.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical is plowing this money back into its business to reinvest in its R&D. In FY 25, it spent RMB 3.4bn, up 24.3% y/y from RMB 2.7bn in FY 24.

Earnings growth largely reflects top-line growth. Net profit rose by 27.1% y/y to RMB 5.6bn in FY 25 from RMB 4.4bn in FY 24, while the net profit margin improved to 37% in FY 25 from 35.7% in the previous year.

Growth in bottom-line profitability, coupled with favorable working capital movements, lifted operating cash flow higher, increasing from RMB 3.9bn in FY 24 to RMB 6.7bn in FY 25.

Pipe dreams?

Hansoh Pharmaceutical's shares have slipped 0.7% over the past 12 months, with the stock currently trading at HKD 29.5 (RMB 25.6), below its 52-week high of HKD 44.2 (RMB 38.2), suggesting investors have yet to fully price in the company's operational progress.

The shares are valued at 26.7x based on estimated 2026 P/E, a discount to the three-year average of 27.7x, suggesting investors remain relatively cautious despite the company's earnings trajectory.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 21 of 22 analysts endorsing “Buy” and a lone “Hold” recommendation. The average target price of RMB 40.3 implies a 57.4% upside from current levels, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects and development pipeline.

Growth faces tests

Hansoh Pharmaceutical's growth remains exposed to intense industry competition, evolving healthcare, and reimbursement policies. Then there are also uncertainties associated with new drug development, such as delays in regulatory approvals, or slow market adoption of products. In addition, pricing pressure from competing therapies and potential supply chain disruptions could adversely affect future revenue growth.